Review for a Antarctica Cruise on World Voyager

Not only was this Antarctica cruise beyond incredible but the staff on this ship was superb. My wife and I are in our 70s with many cruises under our belt. Stepping off the bus and walking onto the ship with the staff welcoming us and champaign in hand was a first. All thru the cruise the captain kept us informed as to the plan. His phrase "Buckle up and enjoy the ride" kept us smiling. Expedition ...