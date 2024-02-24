Review for a Antarctica Cruise on World Traveller

We just had one of the worst cruises ever. Our boat was stuck in port in Ushuaia for two days before leaving for the “Cruise of a lifetime”. To Antarctica. We keep being put off we were originally leaving at 6pm on the 24th. We sat there until the 26th. No excursions nothing to occupy our time. The boat we were on Atlas World Traveller had made no alternate plans for us and when kept tell the ...