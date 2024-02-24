"After lunch, there was an afternoon trivia session with Piano Paul in the Atlas Lounge as the ship continued to navigate the Drake Passage on the way back to Ushuaia.I turned up at my assigned time but everyone was in a rush so I lingered and talked to the ship’s nurse who was gracious enough to take some photos of me while I waited my turn to go back...."Read More
My husband and I were on the first World Traveller Antarctica sailing of 2024. This was a bucket list destination for me and a significant expenditure and logistical undertaking for us, so it's difficult for me to provide what is a very conflicted review. I wanted our trip to be amazing, and Antarctica itself certainly was, but I felt Atlas let us down in a few key areas, and that disappoints me ...
First timers on Atlas. What a jewel! From operations to F& B, 100% on all criteria. The ship has a great layout and we carried 147/196 passengers who were 123 strong Americans. The local excursion manager Manilo was very energetic and helpful in guiding us and offering local tips and planning assistance. The staff is very friendly and they treat everyone like family. Cabins are well designed with ...
We recently sailed on one of Atlas Ocean Voyages ships, the World Traveller™ (yes, Atlas spells "Traveller" with two "L's"), cruising from Barcelona to Nice. It was a great experience and we were very satisfied with most aspects of the ship and the overall experience.
We had a category “B2” Veranda Stateroom, located midship. Although this is one of Atlas’ lower-priced cabins, it was sized ...
Last year I started looking for a trip to Antarctica to fulfill a goal of visiting all 7 continents. When I contacted my travel agent about a Viking Expedition she suggested I try Atlas because of the small ship and special pricing being offered. I took her suggestion. While I loved what I saw of Antarctica, I regretted the decision to book with Atlas.
My friend and I arrived a few days early ...
Heard excellent reviews about these Atlas cruises, so when it came time to choose a cruise to Antarctica we pulled the trigger with Atlas.
Boat is a nice quality. Food was above average and the unlimited cocktails were a nice touch. Additionally, most of the on-board staff was incredibly friendly and went above and beyond when the ship left dock.
Unfortunately, despite all of these positives ...
While our cruise began with a longer stay in Ushuaia than anticipated, the crew and captain more than made up for the delay. There was a problem with the propulsion system so we had to wait for repairs and a Coast Guard inspection. But we were safe and dry and well fed and in a gorgeous place that most do not get the opportunity to explore. Once we left port the Captain did everything he could to ...
We just had one of the worst cruises ever.
Our boat was stuck in port in Ushuaia for two days before leaving for the “Cruise of a lifetime”. To Antarctica. We keep being put off we were originally leaving at 6pm on the 24th. We sat there until the 26th. No excursions nothing to occupy our time. The boat we were on Atlas World Traveller had made no alternate plans for us and when kept tell the ...
I had always wanted to go the 7th continent and of course, see Antarctica, the glaciers, icebergs, natural wildlife and cross the Drake passage! It was a life changing adventure and hard to describe. We had a Drake "lake" passing which was a bonus! The expeditions and crew were fantastic. We saw 4 different types of whales, 3 different types of seals, 3 different types of penguins and several ...
This was our seventh continent to visit. Always had been put off by the cost, but bit the bullet when Atlas offered 2 for 1. We had been close to a decision to use Viking. The ship, crew, and voyage exceeded our expectations. Lucky for us, on a scale of 1 to 10 (worst) the Drake going was a 1 and 2.5 returning. The expeditions were overwhelming visually and animals blew us away. While most ...
About the Reviewer: I’m a 40-something who traveled solo on the Christmas Antarctica Circle cruise from Ushuaia. I’m a seasoned cruiser with over 60 sailings completed but all with major mass market lines such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Celebrity, Royal Caribbean, MSC and Carnival. This was my first voyage on a ship smaller than 50,000 tons. The vessel is considered a yacht than a cruise ship and ...