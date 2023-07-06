There is one main dining room on board World Traveller, Lisboa (Deck 4 aft), which serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily. Guests can dine indoors in Lisboa or outside, overlooking the ship's wake in warmer weather. Just outside Lisboa, and down the hall, Paula's Pantry offers quick bites, coffees, teas, and juices and a casual gathering spot for the passengers, crew, and the expedition team.

Al fresco dining is also available (in season) at 7-Aft Pool Bar and 7-Aft Grill. This outdoor venue offers casual poolside lunches and gourmet burgers during the day and fresh seafood and chophouse specialties by night.

Guests will also find light breakfast offerings (pastries and coffee) in The Dome Observation Lounge (Deck 7) and afternoon tea is served there from 4 to 5 p.m. Room service is available throughout the day.

Meals at all venues, room service, specialty coffees and teas, non-alcoholic drinks, and most alcoholic beverages are covered in the all-inclusive fare. Top-shelf brands and premium wines are at an additional cost and will be billed to your stateroom.

Free Restaurants on World Traveller

Lisboa (Deck 4): There are no extra fees at any restaurant when dining on board World Traveller. Lisboa, the main dining room, offers seating for two people or larger tables for four to six passengers or more. The restaurant features an extensive buffet breakfast every morning with hot and cold dishes, fresh fruit, meats and cheeses, smoked salmon, freshly baked loaves of bread and pastries, yogurt, cereals, and treats like raw honeycomb and ground nut butter. They also have a setup for mimosas. Guests can also order from the breakfast menu, which features a selection of hot prepared-to-order dishes such as pancakes, Eggs Benedict, and omelets.

The buffet lunch also features hot and cold dishes, a small salad bar, cooked vegetables, and side dishes, vegetarian options, and entrees that include fish, beef, lamb, or chicken. Cheeses, meats, fruit, and a selection of housemade breads and rolls are also a staple on the buffet and are some of the best I've had at sea. In addition, there was always a meat station or other special of the day, such as an Asian stir fry, mussels with white wine and garlic, or a pasta dish. Four daily homemade ice creams or sorbets are a guest favorite served in a waffle cone dish or chocolate-dipped waffle cone with a selection of toppings, sprinkles, and nuts.

On most evenings, Lisboa offers a full-service sit-down dining experience, although the first and last evening's dinner was a buffet. The regular menu is always available, even when there is a buffet. There is an international-themed menu every evening along with the classic fare that includes an appetizer, a soup, two salads, several main dishes, two pasta options, and a selection of desserts. If guests aren't up for Italian, Brazilian, or Spanish fare, they can order a classic Caesar salad, a grilled grass-fed Argentinian Angus tenderloin steak, or grilled Norwegian salmon filet and finish the meal with Oreo cheesecake, sorbet of the day, or a selection of Italian cheeses.

One night during the 9-night expedition, we were also given the option of ordering from the Alma menu, which features several Portuguese specialties. This menu included a chicken soup appetizer, a main dish of baked octopus and roasted potatoes, and a layered specialty dessert with cream, crumbled cookies, meringue, and toasted almonds. In addition, the last evening's meal was an Indian buffet, which was very popular. And on Thanksgiving, they treated us to a holiday spread with traditional favorites like roast turkey with dressing, cranberry sauce, and all the classic trimmings.

7-Aft Grill (Deck 7): 7-Aft Grill is located by the pool and pool bar and is an excellent choice for lunch or dinner when al fresco dining is an option. The buffet lunch includes cold offerings, like salads and fruit, and casual hot foods, like Buffalo chicken wings, Chili con carne, and BBQ pork ribs. Classic grill fare like gourmet burgers, impossible burgers, all-beef hot dogs, chicken and fish sandwiches, and Reuben's are also on the menu.

In the evenings, dinner selections include a cold appetizer or salad and two soups, including New England Clam Chowder. Charcoal-grilled seafood and meat specialties like Pacific Dover sole, a 35-ounce New Zealand Tomahawk steak, and free-range corn-fed chicken are the star of the show, prepared on the Spanish-made Josper charcoal grill. Side dishes are hearty with Idaho steak frites and mac and cheese. Lighter vegetable choices include chargrilled beets and glazed carrots. Be sure to save room for dessert. You won't want to miss the Valrhona chocolate pecan nut brownie with Dulce de Leche ice cream.

Paula's Pantry (Deck 4): Paula's Pantry is a brilliant grab-and-go spot located in the same public space where you'll find the Cruise Director's desk and the Expedition Team. The venue is available for early risers in the morning (at 6:30 a.m.). It stays open until 6:30 p.m. for passengers who need to perk up with an Espresso and a chocolate chip cookie before having a late dinner that evening. Every day there's a freshly pressed juice shot, several other freshly pressed juices (including orange juice), and smoothies.

Breakfast offerings include specialty coffees and teas, housemade granola bars (very tasty), muffins, egg sandwiches, donuts, yogurt, fruit, and more. If you want a quick lunch, Paula's Pantry also serves sandwiches, wraps, and salads; their cookies are addictive.

Room Service: If you want a quiet breakfast or lunch served on your balcony, or you prefer to dine in when the seas are rough on the Drake Passage en route to Antarctica, you can opt to have room service delivered to your cabin. Suite guests can also order any selections from the regular dining room menu.

Dietary Restrictions on World Traveller

Dietary preferences and allergies are taken seriously onboard Word Traveller. A passenger's restrictions and intolerance for specific ingredients should be noted on the booking form and will be handled with the utmost care once on board the ship. It's also essential to make an in-person connection with the galley staff and servers to confirm your dietary preferences (such as vegetarian or vegan) and notify them of any allergies (shellfish, nuts, gluten, etc.) so that everyone is aware that will be handling your food.

There are vegetarian and some vegan options on the menu or in the buffet, but the kitchen has special menus they can offer guests that include more options. The staff in the galley is also happy to prepare baked goods, such as gluten-free breads or desserts, if they're not already on the menu or on the buffet. The Arabic-themed evening included many options for vegans and vegetarians with dishes like Tabbouleh, Shorba, Harira, and Imam Bayildi, a main dish of stuffed eggplant. The Indian buffet was another dinner that featured many vegetarian and vegan options.