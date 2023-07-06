What to Expect in Atlas World Traveller Rooms

All rooms on World Traveller have queen size beds; spa bathrooms; a sitting area with at least a chair and desk; a nightstand; a safe; and a closet. Other amenities that come standard for all rooms and cabin: Chilled craft cocktail or sparkling wine welcome; in-room mini-fridge stocked daily with your preferences; room service from our "always available" menu; Nespresso coffee and Kusmi teas; still and sparkling water delivered in reusable glass bottles; terry bathrobes and slipper; Egyptian cotton bed linens and complimentary use of binoculars

Oceanview and Balcony Cabins on Atlas World Traveller

Two ocean-view Solo staterooms are situated on Deck 3. These offer 183 square feet of space and have no single supplement. Twelve ocean-view Adventure cabins (also at 183 square feet in size) are on Deck 3, but they will accommodate two passengers.

There are 24 Horizon staterooms on World Traveller. These accommodations are similar to the Veranda cabins with 270 square feet of space. They are also located on Decks 5 and 6. The difference is that there is no outdoor veranda. Rather, these cabins feature floor-to-ceiling Juliette balconies with top-drop electric widows creating more indoor living space with a small sofa and two chairs.

A Veranda stateroom (there are 48 of them on the ship) was my accommodation for the Antarctica expedition. These cabins, located on Decks 5 and 6, are beautifully appointed and very comfortable, especially for one person, at 270 square feet in size. I love the nostalgic interiors with the wood paneling and fabrics in shades of blue, yellow, and slate and the cozy sitting area with two chairs, a table, and lamp next to the sliding glass door leading out to the veranda. Unfortunately, I never had a chance to sit outside during the expedition, although I did pop outside many times for videos and photos. The outdoor teak furniture was even tied down due to the weather conditions and strong winds in Antarctica.

The wardrobe provided ample storage for my short and long-hang clothing and cold-weather gear. There were even silk hangers on one side where I hung dresses and blouses. There are quite a few open shelves for sweaters and other folded items in the wardrobe, but only two drawers, which are located beneath the safe. There were also small drawers (one each) in the leather-topped bedside tables, but the drawer space in the cabin would be tight for two people, so it’s advisable to pack accordingly for the trip.

There’s also a small desk with a cushioned leather seat that slides in next to the refrigerator below. A large round mirror sits over the desk. This is where the in-room Nespresso coffee and Kusmi tea station is set up. There’s also a hidden electrical charging area in the top of the desk with one 110V and one 220V outlet and two USB ports.

The queen size bed was extremely comfortable with crisp white Egyptian cotton bedding from the Portuguese brand, Lameirinho. When I was ready to sleep, I could control the lights in the cabin with switches just above the bedside table. There was also a 220V outlet located in the panel of switches. On the opposite side of the bed, there are additional light switches, another 220V outlet, and two additional USB ports to charge all your electrical gadgets. One more charging panel sits to the right of the flat-screen television on the wall and has one 110V and two 220V outlets, so there are plenty of outlets and USB chargers in the cabin.

There was ample lighting in the room and reading lights by the bed. A leather-topped shelf along the wall beneath the flat-screen television, which features their "infotainment" system, was perfect for laying out gloves and hats to dry after the day’s landings or Zodiac trips. This is where you’ll also find the complimentary pair of Bushnell binoculars to use during the voyage.

Two Horizon Deluxe and two Veranda Deluxe staterooms each offer 300 square feet of total space, but the Veranda Deluxe cabin has less space indoors with a 53-square-foot balcony outside (that being said, both of these cabins actually qualify as suites, in the technical sense of the word, with a living area separate from the bedroom). These rooms are located on Deck 6.

Suites on Atlas World Traveller

For more spacious accommodations, there are four one-bedroom Journey Suites with 382 square feet of living space (on Decks 5 and 6) and two Discovery Suites (also with a separate bedroom) at 445 square feet (on Deck 5). The largest accommodations are the two Navigator Suites (465 square feet), located on Decks 5 and 6. All the suite categories can accommodate up to three guests.

The ship’s suites feature oversized balconies, walk-in closets with wardrobes, a separate living room, two flat-screen televisions with “infotainment” systems, and butler service. Another perk for suite guests is that they can order room service from the restaurant menu.

Bathrooms on Atlas World Traveller

All cabins have what the line calls "spa bathrooms," with lovely marble and mosaics. The showers are glass-enclosed, with a rainforest head and body jets, as well as L'Occitane products. While pretty, the bathrooms do not have a ton of counterspace; no rooms or suites except the Navigator Suite have a double vanity. The ship's top suite also has a bathtub separate from the shower.

Cabins to Avoid on Atlas World Traveller

None of the cabins on Atlas World Traveller could be considered a dud. As with all ships, you will feel more motion if your cabin is at either end of the ship, and on a higher deck. Given the unpredictability of the Drake Passage, seeking out a cabin on a lower deck in the middle of the ship is a good bet, especially if you already know if you're prone to seasickness.

Cruise Critic Room Picks

For the solo: It's hard to find great single-person cabins on expedition ships, so the Adventurer cabins are a cozy choice if you're traveling by yourself.

For those seeking privacy: With the ability to cordon off sleeping quarters, the Horizon and Veranda Deluxe cabins are great for couples with uneven sleep schedules.

For a splurge: The double vanities in the bathroom of the Navigator suite make it a treat if you're on a longer voyage with another person.