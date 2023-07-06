Entertainment & Activities

Expedition Activities aboard World Traveller

On our Antarctica expedition, most of the onboard activities were educational lectures, and several films focused on the wildlife in this polar region and the history of exploration to Antarctica. Everyone on the expedition team gave at least one or two lectures focused on their specific area of interest. We learned about the various species of penguins in Antarctica, the different types of Artic birds, including the largest bird in the world, the Wandering albatross, and the whales found in the frigid Antarctic waters.

I was impressed by the Antarctica experience and knowledge of the expedition leader and many expedition team members. Jonathan Zaccaria, the expedition leader, spent one winter at Antarctica's Dumont d'Urville Station, known for the March of the Penguins, the 2005 National Geographic documentary about the annual migration of emperor penguins. He also spent another winter at the only international station in Antarctica and has led expeditions to the polar regions for the last 10 years. Other expedition team members also had extensive backgrounds in Antarctica and were incredibly knowledgeable.

Activities on the water or ashore depended on the ever-changing weather conditions. These could change between the time they were outlined in the prior evening's recap to the following morning when they were scheduled to take place. Captain's Choice on the itinerary means that the captain will determine the safest and best possible conditions for the passengers to either have a landing, take a Zodiac ride, go sea kayaking, or standup paddleboarding (although no one opted for that last option on our expedition).

Where the ship can go – and where the passengers can go ashore – are strictly monitored by IAATO (International Association Antarctic Tour Operators) and The Antarctic Treaty, so a limited number of passengers (no more than 100) can go ashore or be in the water at one time. That's why expedition teams divide up the groups and alternate activities throughout the day.

Water sports equipment on World Traveller in Antarctica includes 12 Zodiac Milpros, six solo and six tandem sea kayaks, and 12 paddleboards. The ship also carries two Zodiac pros for jetskiing and two Yamaha EX Sport Waverunners.

When the passengers were ready to head out each day (and twice a day on several occasions), the mud room was filled with excitement as everyone bundled up in their bright green parkas, boots, life jacket, and other winter gear while listening to fun tunes blasting from the speakers. There was always someone to help with the bundling up part (especially for the first time or two), including the cruise director, hotel manager, and even the guest piano player. It was a team effort to get everyone safely dressed and ready to head off the ship.

Brave (or insane) passengers – nearly half the number of guests on the ship – also took the polar plunge on the last day in Antarctica before heading back on the Drake Passage. Loud music, rum shots, and much ado surrounded what is considered "a rite of passage" on a voyage to Antarctica. I passed on the big event but watched from above indoors on Deck 4 as one passenger after another jumped into the icy waters (think: icebergs floating by) and were quickly retrieved by a safety harness and rope by the crew.

As a side note - Before we could leave the ship for the first time, we had a mandatory IAATO and Zodiac briefing and compulsory biosecurity check to examine the gear we brought with us. There was also a parka, life jacket, boot fitting, and mandatory watercraft briefing. Sea kayakers also had separate training before heading out in a kayak off the ship. Antarctica is a harsh environment with quickly changing weather. It's also home to incredible wildlife that we need to protect, so the expedition team and crew had to ensure that we were armed with the proper knowledge about everything from safety while riding in the Zodiacs to how many feet we needed to keep between the penguins and us while ashore.

Daily Things to Do on World Traveller

The expedition to Antarctica went by quicker than any other 9-night voyage I can remember. Even with almost four full days spent on the rough seas of the Drake Passage, the time on board the ship seemed to disappear, even when we didn't go ashore for a landing or take a Zodiac ride.

During the day, there are nearly back-to-back lectures or films in the Vasco da Gama Auditorium (Deck 4 forward). When the seas were incredibly rough, the auditorium was not the most comfortable place to be, so many passengers watched the activities from the comfort of their staterooms. Tea was also served in The Dome every afternoon at 4 p.m. Between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., there was a daily expedition recap and briefing by the expedition leader and team, which was typically preceded by piano music by Chase Chandler and pre-dinner cocktails in the Atlas Lounge.

Our voyage also had a minister on the ship from the prior 3-night Naming Ceremony Voyage. He had been on board to bless World Traveller and continued on the inaugural voyage. It was thoughtful for the ship to host a short non-denominational service on Thanksgiving Day since many of us were on board with no family and were far away from home for the holiday. The guest entertainer, Asijah Pickett, also sang "What a Wonderful World" at the end of the service, a very appropriate song as we were traveling on one of the most magical places on Earth.

Nightlife on World Traveller

Dinner was usually a leisurely affair with several courses and wine, especially on nights like the Gala Dinner. After full days at sea (especially the rough ones) or active days in Antarctica, followed by a large meal, only some guests were up for the evening's entertainment every night. There were also a few movie nights if guests preferred watching a film over listening to live entertainment with movies like Shackleton's Antarctic Adventure or Around Cape Horn with John Irving.

I managed to rally for all but one night to listen to the music and singing of guest pianist Chase Chandler and songs performed by the cruise director, Michael Shapiro, and guest entertainer Asijah Pickett. There was also an entertaining crew talent show last evening, along with a raffle, and an auction for the navigational chart from our voyage, benefiting the Crew Welfare Fund.

World Traveller Bars and Lounges

The Atlas Lounge (Deck 4 forward) is the central gathering spot on the ship. The spacious public area is inviting, bright, and cozy, with many comfy sofas and chairs and several flat-panel televisions (for watching World Cup soccer on our voyage). The bar has limited seating with six stools, but there is plenty of space to spread out around the room.

This space is where pre-dinner cocktails are offered each evening and where guests tend to gather late afternoons after time spent off the ship. The lounge is just outside the Vasco de Gama Auditorium, so passengers will grab drinks before listening to the lectures or daily expedition recaps and briefings. There is always a drink of the day, but Champagne is another popular option, and the bartender always knows your name and beverage preference.

During the crew talent show, the seats in the lounge were rearranged into a cabaret-style setting so that the front of the room (opposite the bar) became the stage for the performers. The Captain's Welcome Reception and Farewell Cocktail Party were also hosted in the Atlas Lounge.

The Dome Observation Lounge sits at the front of the ship on Deck 7. It's also a beautiful and bright space, perfect for scenic cruising, reading a book, or having a glass of Champagne during High Tea or Name That Tune with Chase. The Dome is also where you can grab coffee and a Danish with a view in the morning and catch the evening's late-night entertainment with performances by the cruise director, Michael, the guest entertainer (Asijah on our voyage), and Chase, the piano player and singer.

Two outdoor venues, the 7-Aft Pool Bar and Zephyr Lounge (Deck 5 aft), were not open during the Antarctic cruise.