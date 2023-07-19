World Navigator in Antarctica
Photo Credit: Jeffyd2
Beautiful scenery
Photo Credit: Jeffyd2
Baby Fur Seal
Photo Credit: Jeffyd2
Chinstrap Penguin
Photo Credit: Jeffyd2
Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
35 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Unrealized potential with frustrations
"Strangely, there was no regular scotch whisky, only a few--at extra cost--single malts.Breakfast and lunch are primarily buffets with a few custom made options like omelet or Eggs Benedict...."Read More
larryfellman avatar

larryfellman

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Unrealized potential with frustrations

Review for a Arctic Cruise on World Navigator

User Avatar
larryfellman
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The itinerary appealed to us as we had been to Iceland before with Viking but never to Greenland in a cruise where you could do small boat excursions. This is a modern ship with beautiful finishes and large attractive public areas. The cabin was attractive and bed comfortable but I wish that they had erred more to storage space and less to styling. Pool, hot tubs, sauna, and workout area ...
Sail Date: August 2024

Flawless except in rough water

Review for a Greenland Cruise on World Navigator

User Avatar
jtp4
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this because we wanted to see the Outer Hebrides and Iceland. With room for 196 passengers, the World Navigator is relatively small, and this size was a big benefit when we first boarded. Our previous cruises had been on large ships, and boarding has always been an unpleasant exercise in crowd control. When we even got near the World Navigator at its dock in Dublin members of the crew ...
Sail Date: May 2024

Atlas and Antarctica are Amazing!

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on World Navigator

User Avatar
Jeffyd2
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We recently sailed on the 2/4/24-2/15/24 Atlas World Navigator, 11 nt Antarctica expedition crossing the Antarctic Circle. We were in an A1-Horizon Stateroom with the push button drop down upper window. It was perfect for Antarctica since it let you take clear pictures without standing in the cold. The bed was very comfortable and the room was a decent size with a couch and two chairs. The ...
Sail Date: February 2024

Sudden end of Antarctica trip on world navigator

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on World Navigator

User Avatar
EricaD
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We took the 9 day cruise trip to Antarctica through world navigator. Stateroom was nice and new. Food was decent although the portion is small. Entertainment are quite limited but they do have board games and pokers which customers can use. The cruise members are nice. There are also lectures which you can participated a couple of times a day. But world navigator really disappoints us as we ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Most Amazing cruise and top notch cruise line

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on World Navigator

User Avatar
northwoods2
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

What a truly awesome adventure! I wanted to do a review as I found limited information prior to our cruise. This is quite long. We arrived in BA two days prior to the cruise so we could see a bit of BA. I won’t go into the details but this is what we did. Fogon Asado - outstanding experience. A must do if you like food experiences. Tons of food! Full day tour with Iconic Buenos ...
Sail Date: December 2023

What a pleasure

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on World Navigator

User Avatar
bsmdwa45
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Our first cruise. Living near cruise ports, we have come to despise the mega-ship monstrosities and were looking for a smaller ship. Atlas fit the bill. The price was right. The cabin was ideal. No, not huge but big enough with beautiful bathroom and a nice balcony. The attention to detail was striking. Because of the small ship size, access to all parts of the ship made it easy to never ...
Sail Date: September 2023

lovely ship and crew

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on World Navigator

User Avatar
dnlp925
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We wanted to try a smaller ship and the price point was good,,,second person sails free. Everything except excursions were included. Our bill at the end of our journey from Nice to Malaga was nine dollars for laundry. The interior of the ship was shiny and beautiful. The common rooms were very comfortable and never crowded. The food was very good and the service was excellent. Very friendly ...
Sail Date: September 2023

Couldn’t be better!

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on World Navigator

User Avatar
bookbag
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

Please know that I’m just a regular person, not a TA or an Atlas employee or some sort of influencer. We were first introduced to Atlas by a great offer to Antarctica in January on World Traveller, sister ship to World Navigator. Staterooms on both ships are very comfortable. We had the lowest grade veranda cabin which is very comfortable, ample Euro and US sockets, as well as USB inputs, ...
Sail Date: September 2023

Lots of work to do!

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on World Navigator

User Avatar
padre19
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

I chose this cruise because I wanted to see Croatia. The ship was lovely. The crew is very friendly! I had no complaints about my room. The food was mediocre to poor. I am not picky but the dinners in particular were terrible to my palate. You could have a steak or chicken or fish instead of the specials. They were uninteresting, to say the least, and often served cold. My waiter on one ...
Sail Date: August 2023

Atlas is worth a try! Stellar ship and absolutely fantastic service. Sort out some details and it will be 100%

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on World Navigator

User Avatar
NorwegianCruiser81
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

It was with excitement and anticipation that we embarked the World Navigator for a 9-night Aegean cruise. We have previously sailed with SeaDream, Seaborn and Ponant, and were fully aware that this is a new company that is working to find a niche in the market. We love smaller and more intimate ships and this is just Atlas offers. Ship is stellar, especially cabin and public areas. Very high ...
Sail Date: July 2023

