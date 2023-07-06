What to Expect in the Rooms on World Navigator

All cabins on World Navigator (even the solo ones) have plush queen-sized beds that can be split into two twins; nightstands on either side of the bed; a sitting area with two chairs and a desk; a wall-mounted flat-screen TV; closets with a safe and storage. There are USB ports near the bed, as well as wall outlets that are both American and European.

There are a fair amount of amenities included in your room. Every cabin has a Nespresso maker and Kusmi teas; still and sparkling water in carafes that are replenished daily; a set of binoculars and a minibar with sodas and alcohol that can be customized and is also replenished daily. Terrycloth robes and slippers come complimentary and on Med voyages, you receive a free Atlas backpack.

All cabins have at least a window; there are no interior rooms.

Oceanview and Balcony Cabins on World Navigator

It's a nice surprise to have two cabins dedicated to solo travelers, especially on a ship that goes to Antarctica, since this means you can avoid the dreaded single supplement. These cabins on Deck 3 aren't in the best location -- you'll hear people walking by the room frequently going on or off the ship -- but they are big enough, at 183 square feet.

There are 12 Adventure cabins that are also on Deck 3, but these oceanview rooms accommodate two people in 183 square feet. That can feel a bit snug; we'd recommend these cabins if you're someone who likes to spend time outside your room.

Balcony cabins start with the Horizon rooms, which provide significantly more space at 270 square feet. These staterooms do not have actual step-out outdoor space; instead, there's a floor-to-ceiling window that drops down so your living space becomes a de facto balcony. This type of balcony is actually a great choice in Antarctica, where it's unlikely that you'll actually step outside your room, but you want to lower the window for great pictures.

The 48 Veranda cabins have step-out balconies and are also 270 square feet. This is the cabin that I had on my Epicurean Expedition in the Med, and I found it a nice choice for warm weather itineraries, as I did sit outside on the balcony to have a cup of coffee in the morning or a drink in the afternoon.

I did find that the cabin was a little short on storage, especially for two of us. While there's nice wardrobe space for hanging items -- even silk hangers -- more drawers would have have been welcome. You'd find these squeeze even tighter in Antarctica when you bring layers, so pack accordingly. Luckily, Atlas is a fairly casual line, and there's no real need to dress up too much for meals.

We were also a little flummoxed by the desk, that seems like it should have been set up as a vanity, but oddly there's no mirror above. This desk also does not have drawers, but don't miss the hidden electrical charging area on top. Here you'll find two outlets -- one 110V and one 220V -- and two USB ports. There are other USB ports on one side of the bed and outlets on both sides. The beds have reading lights on either side and the cotton linens come from the Portuguese company Lameirnho.

Suites on World Navigator

Although they are not categorized as suites, the two Horizon Deluxe and two Veranda Deluxe cabins technically qualify, as they both have a living room that is separate from the bedroom. Both cabins are 300 square feet and have a full sofa in the living area as opposed to two chairs. If you're trying to decide between the two, keep in mind that the Horizon Deluxe technically has more indoor space because of the Juliette balcony.

What Atlas bills as suites, with the attendant perks, include four one-bedroom Journey Suites (382 square feet); two Discovery Suites (445 square feet) and the two Navigator Suites, at 465 square feet. All suites have oversized balconies, walk-in closets with wardrobes, a separate living room, two flat-screen televisions, and butler service. While the Journey and Navigator suites accommodate a third person in the room, the Discovery suites do not.

Cabin Bathrooms on World Navigator

Small ship bathrooms can often be just that -- too small. So it's a treat when you open the door to the bathrooms on World Navigator. Even the entry-level rooms come with marble bathrooms, L'Occitane products and what we think is a contender for one of the nicest showers we've seen at sea. Comprised of white mosaic tile, these showers have glass doors, rainfall showers and jets, as well as a bench. We're sending pictures to our contractor.

We weren't as thrilled with the lack of drawers or storage in the bathrooms, however. The shelves were placed above the toilet, which seems a tad unsanitary. We also wondered how our items might fly around if we were crossing the rough Drake Passage.

The Navigator suites take the luxe factor up a notch with a double vanity and a tub in addition to the shower.

Cabins to Avoid on World Navigator

There are no real bad cabins on World Navigator, but some of the decks might be more appealing, depending on your needs. Deck 3 has more hallway traffic since it's near the mudroom and areas where people go to tender. So if you like your afternoon naps, this could be a problem.

Conversely, if you are susceptible to seasickness, you might to avoid the higher decks at the front, as you'll feel more rocking. Alternatively, check out our favorite cabins below.

Cruise Critic Room Picks

Budget: We love that World Navigator has Solo cabins that help people avoid the single supplement; this is rare, especially on ships that travel to Antarctica. If you're solo, snap this up.

Splash: It's rare to find non-suite cabins that are two rooms, so if you can upgrade to a Horizon or Veranda Deluxe, you'll have more privacy.

Splurge: Go for it and book the Navigator Suite so you can use all those L'Occitane products in your tub and double vanity.