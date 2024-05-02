Not only was this Antarctica cruise beyond incredible but the staff on this ship was superb. My wife and I are in our 70s with many cruises under our belt. Stepping off the bus and walking onto the ship with the staff welcoming us and champaign in hand was a first. All thru the cruise the captain kept us informed as to the plan. His phrase "Buckle up and enjoy the ride" kept us smiling. Expedition ...
My husband and I were on the first World Traveller Antarctica sailing of 2024. This was a bucket list destination for me and a significant expenditure and logistical undertaking for us, so it's difficult for me to provide what is a very conflicted review. I wanted our trip to be amazing, and Antarctica itself certainly was, but I felt Atlas let us down in a few key areas, and that disappoints me ...
This cruise was almost excellent. Easy boarding in Lisbon, we were on the 6th floor with a juilette window that we loved having open as often as possible. The entire ship was extremely SPOTLESS! The staff were A+ and everyone was pleasant and helpful and always positive. Housekeeping was above and beyond, as Melissa kept our cabin spotless and we always had fresh towels. Her cheerful attitude ...
First timers on Atlas. What a jewel! From operations to F& B, 100% on all criteria. The ship has a great layout and we carried 147/196 passengers who were 123 strong Americans. The local excursion manager Manilo was very energetic and helpful in guiding us and offering local tips and planning assistance. The staff is very friendly and they treat everyone like family. Cabins are well designed with ...
The itinerary appealed to us as we had been to Iceland before with Viking but never to Greenland in a cruise where you could do small boat excursions.
This is a modern ship with beautiful finishes and large attractive public areas. The cabin was attractive and bed comfortable but I wish that they had erred more to storage space and less to styling.
Pool, hot tubs, sauna, and workout area ...
If Svalbard is on your bucket list, then Atlas is the cruise line you should use. Small ship experience and team lead expeditions were great. We had the misfortune to have been without a cruise director, since he had taken emergency leave, and the expedition rotations were a little chaotic, but the weather was wonderful and we had a good time. We saw several walruses and blue whales and a few ...
We chose this because we wanted to see the Outer Hebrides and Iceland. With room for 196 passengers, the World Navigator is relatively small, and this size was a big benefit when we first boarded. Our previous cruises had been on large ships, and boarding has always been an unpleasant exercise in crowd control. When we even got near the World Navigator at its dock in Dublin members of the crew ...
We recently sailed on one of Atlas Ocean Voyages ships, the World Traveller™ (yes, Atlas spells "Traveller" with two "L's"), cruising from Barcelona to Nice. It was a great experience and we were very satisfied with most aspects of the ship and the overall experience.
We had a category “B2” Veranda Stateroom, located midship. Although this is one of Atlas’ lower-priced cabins, it was sized ...
Overall I/we enjoyed our cruise. It contained a trans Atlantic 7 day crossing, which was a first for us. The ship is nicely designed and furnished. The crew were for the most part very friendly, helpful, and enjoyable to interact with. The drinks (both alcoholic and not) were mediocre to my taste. Included alcohols were of mediocre quality. Food was ‘adequate’ but I desired deeper, richer, more ...
We just returned from a Caribbean Island Hopper cruise with Atlas Ocean Voyages - World Navigator. I found the pre-cruise experience to be lacking in professionalism and information. While Atlas offers a service to book flights, no discounts or specials were offered so I ended up booking my flight with Expedia.
Obtaining accurate information about airport to port transfers was another hurdle, ...