"Local driver on one outing dropped us off, but was not found at end of tour (he had gone home to eat and had to be called back).Local driver on another outing would not let us roll down windows because he had a new truck and didn't want our filthy fingerprints on the paint and insisted on having his radio on at full blast so no conversation was possible........"Read More
honunui
First Time Cruiser
•
Age 70s
Filters
1-10 of 17 Aranui Adventure Aranui 5 Cruise Reviews
The Marquesas Islands are a wonderful destination off the beaten track. The 12-day-cruise on Aranui 5 is one of the few options to visit the islands and included ports of call in Bora Bora (Society Islands) and Fakarava and Rangiroa (Tuamotos).
Ship:
The fact that Aranui 5 is a combined cruise and cargo ship is interesting. The bridge is open to passengers and its fun to watch the crew ...
My wife and I recently took a 11 night Aranui 5 cruise to the Marquesas Islands. We are glad that many previous reviewers had a great time on this ship.
There were some positive aspects for us including magnificent scenery, a good sized cabin and a few staff who did their best for passengers.
We found the cruise most disappointing especially given the price. Wish we had done more research - ...
July 15, 2023 sailing from Papeete to Marquesas, on deck 9 starboard in Superior Deluxe room: great. Breakfast buffet, 12 or 12:30 lunch, 7 or 7:30pm dinner. 97 passengers (very much less than capacity) about 65% French speaking and 35% English/Deutch.
Liked:
Food was wonderful, fixed menus but well prepared and interesting. Red or white wine at lunch/dinner, and changes from one to ...
I am not a fan of big cruise ships..never had much interest in them as I prefer more intimate travel with few people along and more independent sightseeing. I had read about and followed the Aranui for over 40 years and having traveled by freighter as a small child wanted to experience the sea in this way once again. This trip exceeded all my very high expectations. The Marquesas islands are ...
We had picked this cruise for 2020 as a way to see an interesting, somewhat remote part of the world that we only knew about from Melville's book "Typee." Covid had other ideas, requiring rebooking twice. Because of Covid everyone had to be vaccinated and boosted and have an negative antigen test before boarding. There were 30 english speakers out of 180 passengers, ranging in age from 55 to 89. ...
We were for the second time on the Aranui 5 after a very nice trip to the Marquesan Islands in 2017. Our 2nd trip to Australis, on the other hand, was not enjoyable and a big disappointment. First the positive: the cabin (suite) was very good, but also cost € 15,600 for a double cabin with 12 days. Now everything else is to forget. The food on the ship was minimalistic. Breakfast was only from ...
We read about this half freighter/half cruiser about 20 years ago for the first time and always said we would do it one day. Well, when our Wind Spirit cruise in the South Pacific was cancelled, we were looking for another alternative and this was it!
Wow, what an experience. This ship takes everything from baby food to cars to these remote islands every two weeks or so. The Marquesas are ...
I booked this cruise in late 2020 after nearly a year spent at home during the pandemic. It looked like a perfect escape and an email promised great discounts for early 2021. Voyage 9 was to depart in late May, and we chose that trip. It turned out to be a good decision. Aranui paid for our flights between Tahiti and LAX, our 5 days total pre and post cruise at the Pearl Beach resort, and gave ...
We chose this cruise for 2 reasons: the exotic ports it was calling on AND the unusual design of the ship- 1/2 Cargo and 1/2 Cruise ship.
The food, was always flavorful. Everyone receives the same entree. Unless one has food allergies.
The guides, were incredibly knowledgeable and helpful.
The shore activities were very interesting AND are included in the price of the cruise.
On ...
The price was considerable compared to the value. The food was always cold with only one choice smothered in French creamy Sauces. Plaster was the only offering six days in a row. Eggs were not available every second day. The Scranbled eggs was like sloppy porridge..
The Marquaseas offered no Swimming or Snorkeling opportunities. The Islands were dry and Barron and uninteresting.
The staff ...