Our 7-night cruise on the Amazon River with Aqua Nera was an amazing experience. The customer service is 5-star luxury from start to finish. When our bags weren't delivered by the airline from Lima to Iquitos, the cruise director, Ivanna, and Ricardo sprung into action, going to the airport, communicating with representatives at LATAM Airlines, and ultimately securing our luggage and delivering it ...
Overall, Excellent. Lunch and dinner were consistently very good to outstanding. A lot of variety, lots of local ingredients. Some favorites: all Indonesian options especially rendang and eggplant balado and sambals, & the Vietnamese themed lunch. We would’ve been happy to have all Indonesian or even all south East Asian traditional foods for ...
It was the best Cruise that we have ever had. After we landed in Iquitos on November 15 and until departure from the Iquitos airport on November 22 we were surrounded by the friendliest and the most attentive service of the Aria amazing crew. We spent an unforgettable week sailing the Amazon river in 5 STAR accommodations. Our spacious room had a floor to ceiling window. Actually it was more like ...
By far the best food I’ve had on an organized trip and the fact that it was on such a small ship in a remote location made it all the more impressive. From preparation to ingredients to variety everything was top notch. I’ve been to restaurants where they present the ingredients included in your meal and it always felt contrived. Here it felt genuine, like they truly wanted to share the process ...
Cruising the remote Amazon has been on my bucket list, and I finally went. I had my own solo cabin, and I treated my son and daughter-in-law in another cabin. The high point for me was the excursions, to find wildlife and to meet people in te villages. It was low-water season and I'd love to go back during high water season, as things are kind of different then. The excursion leaders were ...
The Aqua Nera is likely one of the best cruise experiences available. Their entire staff is extraordinary and the accommodations are simply amazing. Little (but not really little) things like strong AC allowing rooms to be as cold as you want, complimentary laundry service, clean modern rooms, strong water pressure, and all the little touches, made the experience as nice as any luxury resort. An ...
Without a doubt one of the best cruises we have been on. The ship and rooms are absolutely beautiful, but it is the incredible staff, great food and amazing excursions that really made this trip so memorable. Loved seeing all the wildlife (pink dolphins, sloths, toucans, and even the piranha, tarantulas and anaconda!)
My cruise was a 4 day on the Aria on the Amazon set sail on 5/13/24. This is an eco-cruise, the ship held 29 passengers. Overall it was outstanding. The crew, the guides, cabins, food, everything was amazing. It was a trip of a lifetime to be so up close to the wild life. Every excursion departed from the boat into smaller boats which went up various tributaries. The cruise company ...
The Aria Amazon offers an absolutely fascinating, informative, and downright luxurious trip—to a part of the world I have wanted to see all my life. This was an excellent way to explore the Amazon! The Aria is extremely comfortable, the food is outstanding, and the excursions provide great opportunities to see Amazonian wildlife. I highly recommend it! Tips: pack multiple long-sleeve shirts and ...
We decided to take the Aria Amazon after doing the Aqua Mekong cruise on the a Mekong River in Asia. It was an excellent choice and did not disappoint! Aqua Expeditions is consistently nothing short of superb. The service is absolutely top notch — from ensuring that all pax’s personal preferences are met (whether food or other), modern design, attention to detail in providing as many comforts ...