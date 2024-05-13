Review for a Amazon River Cruise on Aria Amazon

Going to the Amazon and Amazon River has always been a dream of mine. On a whim, I booked 3 nights on the Aria Amazon with no real clue what I was getting myself into. My husband and I traveled from Denver, CO to Peru. The Amazon came after we explored other areas in Peru, and the heat and humidity was a big change from Cusco... but certainly not unexpected! I don't mind the heat, so it felt ...