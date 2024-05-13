Jungle walk and anaconda
Photo Credit: RickSinger
Cabin 106
Photo Credit: RickSinger
Night excursion
Photo Credit: RickSinger
Photo Credit: taca2
Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
22 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
An excellent—and luxurious!—way to see the Amazon.
"The Aria is extremely comfortable, the food is outstanding, and the excursions provide great opportunities to see Amazonian wildlife.The naturalists are very knowledgeable, and they are great at spotting often hard-to-see wildlife...."Read More
mirevans avatar

mirevans

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Best Cruise we have ever had (November 15 -22)

Review for a South America Cruise on Aria Amazon

User Avatar
Tino PA
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

It was the best Cruise that we have ever had. After we landed in Iquitos on November 15 and until departure from the Iquitos airport on November 22 we were surrounded by the friendliest and the most attentive service of the Aria amazing crew. We spent an unforgettable week sailing the Amazon river in 5 STAR accommodations. Our spacious room had a floor to ceiling window. Actually it was more like ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Amazing four nights on the Amazon

Review for a Amazon River Cruise on Aria Amazon

User Avatar
RickSinger
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

My cruise was a 4 day on the Aria on the Amazon set sail on 5/13/24. This is an eco-cruise, the ship held 29 passengers. Overall it was outstanding. The crew, the guides, cabins, food, everything was amazing. It was a trip of a lifetime to be so up close to the wild life. Every excursion departed from the boat into smaller boats which went up various tributaries. The cruise company ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Traveled with children

An excellent—and luxurious!—way to see the Amazon.

Review for a South America Cruise on Aria Amazon

User Avatar
mirevans
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The Aria Amazon offers an absolutely fascinating, informative, and downright luxurious trip—to a part of the world I have wanted to see all my life. This was an excellent way to explore the Amazon! The Aria is extremely comfortable, the food is outstanding, and the excursions provide great opportunities to see Amazonian wildlife. I highly recommend it! Tips: pack multiple long-sleeve shirts and ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Traveled with children

Wonderful way to start the new year!

Review for a Amazon River Cruise on Aria Amazon

User Avatar
Lux Cruiser 2024
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We decided to take the Aria Amazon after doing the Aqua Mekong cruise on the a Mekong River in Asia. It was an excellent choice and did not disappoint! Aqua Expeditions is consistently nothing short of superb. The service is absolutely top notch — from ensuring that all pax’s personal preferences are met (whether food or other), modern design, attention to detail in providing as many comforts ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2024

Traveled with children

Cruise the Amazon in Style

Review for a Amazon River Cruise on Aria Amazon

User Avatar
taca2
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Aqua Expedition's Aria Amazon and its staff highlighted our trip to South America in the headwaters of the Amazon area of Peru. We were met in Iquitos, Peru for a fabulous lunch before heading to the community of Nauta where we boarded the Aria. Everything about the ship was first class. Each room has a wall of glass windows that allows you to take in the sights of the jungle terrain as you passed ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Not your typical cruise

Review for a Amazon River Cruise on Aria Amazon

User Avatar
lcb3993
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Going to the Amazon and Amazon River has always been a dream of mine. On a whim, I booked 3 nights on the Aria Amazon with no real clue what I was getting myself into. My husband and I traveled from Denver, CO to Peru. The Amazon came after we explored other areas in Peru, and the heat and humidity was a big change from Cusco... but certainly not unexpected! I don't mind the heat, so it felt ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Amazon Rainforest Cruise on Aria Amazn

Review for a Amazon River Cruise on Aria Amazon

User Avatar
Samdodds
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife a,ways has wanted to see the Amazon Rainforest. We booked this cruise thru Vaya Adventures. Our experience aboard the Aria was amazing. The beauty of the Amazon basin is breathtaking. Crew members picked us up at the Iquitos Airport and drove us to Nauta (which is not on Google maps) about 22 hours away where the Aria was docked. We cruised up and down several rivers in the Amazon Basin. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

A long awaited trip on the Aria Amazon

Review for a South America Cruise on Aria Amazon

User Avatar
LynMGL
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had booked this trip in 2019 to celebrate in 2020 our 40th Anniversary, obviously delayed until 2021. It was unique, different, immersive, small ship cruising (which we like), we loved the whole trip. In our case we booked through Uniworld Boutique River Cruises which took us from this ship to Cusco, to Machu Picchu and back to Lima. When originally booked I thought this was a lot of time ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Wonderful 7-Day Amazon Cruise on the Aqua Aria

Review for a South America Cruise on Aria Amazon

User Avatar
AnelaKamuela
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

Both embarkation and disembarkation for our cruise were from Iquitos where we were welcomed at the airport by one of our guides, taken to lunch at a local restaurant, then transferred by skiff to the Aqua Amazon. After boarding our luggage was delivered to our suites promptly and we had a required introduction to the ship and its safety procedures. We had time to unpack before our first dinner ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

4 Days of Magic on the Aria Amazon

Review for a South America Cruise on Aria Amazon

User Avatar
Wolf Watt
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had already booked a 12 day Galápagos Adventure with another company. Our travel agent suggested the Aria post cruise as we were already in South America! The Aria is state of the art, gourmet food, 4 enthusiastic knowlegable guides, and adventures galore. Imagine breakfast floating on the Amazon, paddling a dugout canoe with a tarantula swimming alongside, Mimosas in a skiff at sunset and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

