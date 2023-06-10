Cocktails at the sandbar
Amazon River Cruise

Review for a Amazon River Cruise on Aqua Nera

User Avatar
ScreenFrog
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

By far the best food I've had on an organized trip and the fact that it was on such a small ship in a remote location made it all the more impressive. From preparation to ingredients to variety everything was top notch. I've been to restaurants where they present the ingredients included in your meal and it always felt contrived. Here it felt genuine, like they truly wanted to share the process ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

An experience of a lifetime!

Review for a South America Cruise on Aqua Nera

User Avatar
A name or so
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Cruising the remote Amazon has been on my bucket list, and I finally went. I had my own solo cabin, and I treated my son and daughter-in-law in another cabin. The high point for me was the excursions, to find wildlife and to meet people in te villages. It was low-water season and I'd love to go back during high water season, as things are kind of different then. The excursion leaders were ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Truly superb crew and accommodations!

Review for a Amazon River Cruise on Aqua Nera

User Avatar
Boston Rae
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The Aqua Nera is likely one of the best cruise experiences available. Their entire staff is extraordinary and the accommodations are simply amazing. Little (but not really little) things like strong AC allowing rooms to be as cold as you want, complimentary laundry service, clean modern rooms, strong water pressure, and all the little touches, made the experience as nice as any luxury resort. An ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Trip of a lifetime!

Review for a Amazon River Cruise on Aqua Nera

User Avatar
Estelle1961
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Without a doubt one of the best cruises we have been on. The ship and rooms are absolutely beautiful, but it is the incredible staff, great food and amazing excursions that really made this trip so memorable. Loved seeing all the wildlife (pink dolphins, sloths, toucans, and even the piranha, tarantulas and anaconda!) Special shout out to: Galia, Ivana & Eric - so incredibly friendly and ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Book this Trip. You will not regret it.

Review for a Amazon River Cruise on Aqua Nera

User Avatar
CMDO
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

Easily the best travel experience I have every had. 12 stars. I will be going back!!!! We did the Amazon River cruise in the Aqua Nera and the ship itself is GORGEOUS. It was an amazing first impression and things only got better from there. The staff is SO lovely and helpful, they made you feel so at home and I am very grateful to them for making everything perfect. But the food... OH. MY. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Pure luxury, amazing food, wonderful spaces and the best way to see the Amazon!

Review for a Amazon River Cruise on Aqua Nera

User Avatar
KatieMay37
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

My sisters and I took our mom on the Aqua Nera as a surprise for her 80th birthday. We came home incredibly impressed and agreed it was indeed the trip of a lifetime. The boat is 6 star!! Huge, luxurious cabins with beautiful bathrooms and furnished like a modern, luxury hotel. 3 times a day housekeeping - including all laundry (back same day, folded). The staff on the boat were so positive, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Espectacular

Review for a South America Cruise on Aqua Nera

User Avatar
olgadoumet
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We loved sailing Acqua Nera cruise last september 2023, it was a wonderful trip full of adventures and fun. Watching pink dolphins and pirañas were among our favorite excursions. My husband and myself would like to congratulate the crew aboard the ship, they made our trip more enjoyable and we all felt at home delighted food and personalized service. Also to remark the exquisite taste ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Traveled with children

Best. Trip. Ever.

Review for a Amazon River Cruise on Aqua Nera

User Avatar
KirbyB1998
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

The Aqua Nera boat and crew were absolutely phenomenal. Although the boat was beautiful, the crew was what made the trip spectacular. Our guides (Alex & Billy) were so knowledgeable and so much fun to get to know as individuals. The restaurant & wait staff created top of the line meals made with local ingredients, and we often found ourselves chatting/laughing with them late into the night ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

The Ultimate Family Adventure

Review for a Amazon River Cruise on Aqua Nera

User Avatar
sbagshaw
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We sailed on the Nera and every detail is so well thought out. We were a family of 4. Our boys are 7 and 8 and though they are well traveled, I was a little worried about taking them on such a nice boat and not knowing if they would cater to young travelers, but I couldn't have been more wrong. First of all, the Amazon is a playground for young children to experience all of the diverse wildlife ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Traveled with children

Magic on the Aqua Nera

Review for a Amazon River Cruise on Aqua Nera

User Avatar
Amazoncruiser1
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The Amazon has always been a bucket list for me. This trip was the most comfortable and extensive way to experience all the spectacle and grandeur of this piece of our planet. Strolling and bicycling through quiet riverside villages, walking along paths deep in the forest with both cruise guides and local guides, or traveling deep into the flooded tributaries of the main rivers was deeply ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2023

