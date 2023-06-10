By far the best food I’ve had on an organized trip and the fact that it was on such a small ship in a remote location made it all the more impressive. From preparation to ingredients to variety everything was top notch. I’ve been to restaurants where they present the ingredients included in your meal and it always felt contrived. Here it felt genuine, like they truly wanted to share the process ...
Cruising the remote Amazon has been on my bucket list, and I finally went. I had my own solo cabin, and I treated my son and daughter-in-law in another cabin. The high point for me was the excursions, to find wildlife and to meet people in te villages. It was low-water season and I'd love to go back during high water season, as things are kind of different then. The excursion leaders were ...
The Aqua Nera is likely one of the best cruise experiences available. Their entire staff is extraordinary and the accommodations are simply amazing. Little (but not really little) things like strong AC allowing rooms to be as cold as you want, complimentary laundry service, clean modern rooms, strong water pressure, and all the little touches, made the experience as nice as any luxury resort. An ...
Without a doubt one of the best cruises we have been on. The ship and rooms are absolutely beautiful, but it is the incredible staff, great food and amazing excursions that really made this trip so memorable. Loved seeing all the wildlife (pink dolphins, sloths, toucans, and even the piranha, tarantulas and anaconda!)
Special shout out to:
Galia, Ivana & Eric - so incredibly friendly and ...
Easily the best travel experience I have every had. 12 stars. I will be going back!!!! We did the Amazon River cruise in the Aqua Nera and the ship itself is GORGEOUS. It was an amazing first impression and things only got better from there. The staff is SO lovely and helpful, they made you feel so at home and I am very grateful to them for making everything perfect.
But the food... OH. MY. ...
My sisters and I took our mom on the Aqua Nera as a surprise for her 80th birthday. We came home incredibly impressed and agreed it was indeed the trip of a lifetime. The boat is 6 star!! Huge, luxurious cabins with beautiful bathrooms and furnished like a modern, luxury hotel. 3 times a day housekeeping - including all laundry (back same day, folded). The staff on the boat were so positive, ...
We loved sailing Acqua Nera cruise last september 2023, it was a wonderful trip full of adventures and fun.
Watching pink dolphins and pirañas were among our favorite excursions.
My husband and myself would like to congratulate the crew aboard the ship, they made our trip more enjoyable and we all felt at home delighted food and personalized service.
Also to remark the exquisite taste ...
The Aqua Nera boat and crew were absolutely phenomenal. Although the boat was beautiful, the crew was what made the trip spectacular. Our guides (Alex & Billy) were so knowledgeable and so much fun to get to know as individuals. The restaurant & wait staff created top of the line meals made with local ingredients, and we often found ourselves chatting/laughing with them late into the night ...
We sailed on the Nera and every detail is so well thought out. We were a family of 4. Our boys are 7 and 8 and though they are well traveled, I was a little worried about taking them on such a nice boat and not knowing if they would cater to young travelers, but I couldn't have been more wrong. First of all, the Amazon is a playground for young children to experience all of the diverse wildlife ...
The Amazon has always been a bucket list for me. This trip was the most comfortable and extensive way to experience all the spectacle and grandeur of this piece of our planet. Strolling and bicycling through quiet riverside villages, walking along paths deep in the forest with both cruise guides and local guides, or traveling deep into the flooded tributaries of the main rivers was deeply ...