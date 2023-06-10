Review for a Amazon River Cruise on Aqua Nera

Easily the best travel experience I have every had. 12 stars. I will be going back!!!! We did the Amazon River cruise in the Aqua Nera and the ship itself is GORGEOUS. It was an amazing first impression and things only got better from there. The staff is SO lovely and helpful, they made you feel so at home and I am very grateful to them for making everything perfect. But the food... OH. MY. ...