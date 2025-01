Review for a Galapagos Cruise on Aqua Mare

The Galapagos islands are absolutely amazing. The unique landscape, the dedication to preserving the islands, the knowledge of the guides and most of all, the yacht we were on was MAGNIFICENT! The Aqua Mare is, hands down, the finest ship in the Galapagos. There are no words to express how incredible, other than magical! Everything was amazing – the yacht, the crew, the menu and food, the ...