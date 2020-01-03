Our recent voyage aboard the Aqua Blu with Aqua Expeditions was a journey of a lifetime that exceeded all expectations. From the moment we arrived at Ayana Komodo to commence our adventure, we were captivated by the sheer beauty of the location. Sharing a group lunch at this stunning property with our fellow travelers was the perfect way to kick off the experience.
A pro-tip for future
We've just returned to Bali from a 7-day cruise on AQUA BLU from Labuan Bajo (Flores) back to Bali. We've been blessed to do a lot of luxury travel in our time, but we have to say this has been our best ever travel experience to date! If you love nature, adventure, gorgeous scenery and of course the stunning underwater world of Indonesia...this is a cruise for you!
The ship itself is stunning,
I’ve recently been on an extraordinary Aqua Blu expedition, surpassing my expectations. We did Komodo-Bali route. The week on board was unforgettable.
Our cabin, was beautiful and spacious, and the communal areas are tastefully adorned and equipped, making them perfect for both relaxation and socialising. The outdoors were perfect to enjoying the views during the day, mingling or having a
First off, we sailed out of Sorong on the Raja Ampat itinerary. We selected it as this is a hot spot of biodiversity underwater and we had enjoyed our last experience on Aqua Expeditions in Cambodia in early 2020.
Getting to Sorong is a labor of love, and nearly always involves a red eye. In our case we came in from Jakarta, with the flight departing about midnight and arriving at 6 am (two
Amazing experience!
The ship is beautiful and luxurious, the activities were exciting and interesting, I learned and experienced so much without once feeling overwhelmed.
The food was delicious and they worked with my limited diet, I have rheumatoid Arthritis and can't have nightshades. They made the necessary adjustments and were very kind about it.
The room was spotless, every time we
I had a great time discovering the waters of East Indonesia. We had daily opportunities for snorkeling around the region's hotspots. There were also excursions to islands such as Komodo where our guides helped us spot Komodo dragons and other native wildlife. The cuisine onboard was incredible too. Each day had a menu curated using regional flavors and ingredients. The suites were luxurious with
If you are looking for a luxury expedition cruise in a remote and stunningly beautiful region of the world then consider Aquablu program throughout Indonesia. Cabins are large and well appointed with ample common areas to laze and socialize.The service and food is of a quality you will find in the finest dining restaurants anywhere in the world. A Grade.The scenic backdrops to these dinners and
We chose the cruise because we had traveled with Aqua before on the Aqua Mekong. While the Mekong trip was great, this Raja Ampatexpedition was spectacular. The highlights were the amazing diving/snorkeling and the meals, which were Michelin quality. those activities were balanced out with regular kayaking and paddling excursions, which were also successful. Every day seemed better than the one
I always wanted to dive the Raja Ampat area but all of the live aboards looked a bit rough for mine and my husband's vacation dreams. Aqua Blue provides other excursions besides diving and an immersion into the history and culture of the region. It promised for a better dining experience as well. At this point in our lives we like to be comfortable while traveling. Aqua Blue did not disappoint. It
We travelled to Raja Ampat on Aqua Blu during January 2020 and it was the most magical holiday. My husband and I travelled on Aqua Aria a few years ago and thoroughly enjoyed our holiday and we were very excited when we read about the launch of Aqua Blu travelling through Raja Ampat as it has been on our bucket list of travels.
My husband and I thoroughly enjoyed every aspect of our holiday on