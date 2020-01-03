Sunset on-board
Featured Review
Excellent Experience
"no problem swimming or diving off the ship (just let people know so they don’t sail away).The crew consists of 30 people in all so you are always well taken care off...."Read More
Jacqueline avatar

Jacqueline

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Trip of a lifetime

Review for a Indonesia Cruise on Aqua Blu

User Avatar
Trish1988
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

Our recent voyage aboard the Aqua Blu with Aqua Expeditions was a journey of a lifetime that exceeded all expectations. From the moment we arrived at Ayana Komodo to commence our adventure, we were captivated by the sheer beauty of the location. Sharing a group lunch at this stunning property with our fellow travelers was the perfect way to kick off the experience. A pro-tip for future ...
Sail Date: August 2023

Trip of a lifetime!

Review for a Indonesia Cruise on Aqua Blu

User Avatar
Karlie C
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

We've just returned to Bali from a 7-day cruise on AQUA BLU from Labuan Bajo (Flores) back to Bali. We've been blessed to do a lot of luxury travel in our time, but we have to say this has been our best ever travel experience to date! If you love nature, adventure, gorgeous scenery and of course the stunning underwater world of Indonesia...this is a cruise for you! The ship itself is stunning, ...
Sail Date: August 2023

An absolute holiday masterpiece!

Review for a Asia Cruise on Aqua Blu

User Avatar
Boscod
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I’ve recently been on an extraordinary Aqua Blu expedition, surpassing my expectations. We did Komodo-Bali route. The week on board was unforgettable. Our cabin, was beautiful and spacious, and the communal areas are tastefully adorned and equipped, making them perfect for both relaxation and socialising. The outdoors were perfect to enjoying the views during the day, mingling or having a ...
Sail Date: May 2023

Excellent Experience

Review for a Asia Cruise on Aqua Blu

User Avatar
Jacqueline
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First off, we sailed out of Sorong on the Raja Ampat itinerary. We selected it as this is a hot spot of biodiversity underwater and we had enjoyed our last experience on Aqua Expeditions in Cambodia in early 2020. Getting to Sorong is a labor of love, and nearly always involves a red eye. In our case we came in from Jakarta, with the flight departing about midnight and arriving at 6 am (two ...
Sail Date: February 2023

Flawless! Fabulous staff, food, activities and ship

Review for a Asia Cruise on Aqua Blu

User Avatar
Lora Lora
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Amazing experience! The ship is beautiful and luxurious, the activities were exciting and interesting, I learned and experienced so much without once feeling overwhelmed. The food was delicious and they worked with my limited diet, I have rheumatoid Arthritis and can't have nightshades. They made the necessary adjustments and were very kind about it. The room was spotless, every time we ...
Sail Date: February 2023

Incredible destination for snorkeling

Review for a Asia Cruise on Aqua Blu

User Avatar
ishanamity
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

I had a great time discovering the waters of East Indonesia. We had daily opportunities for snorkeling around the region's hotspots. There were also excursions to islands such as Komodo where our guides helped us spot Komodo dragons and other native wildlife. The cuisine onboard was incredible too. Each day had a menu curated using regional flavors and ingredients. The suites were luxurious with ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Raja Ampat dive and culture adventure

Review for a Asia Cruise on Aqua Blu

User Avatar
Pedrooconnor
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

If you are looking for a luxury expedition cruise in a remote and stunningly beautiful region of the world then consider Aquablu program throughout Indonesia. Cabins are large and well appointed with ample common areas to laze and socialize.The service and food is of a quality you will find in the finest dining restaurants anywhere in the world. A Grade.The scenic backdrops to these dinners and ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Perfect voyage

Review for a Asia Cruise on Aqua Blu

User Avatar
Appreciative guest
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose the cruise because we had traveled with Aqua before on the Aqua Mekong. While the Mekong trip was great, this Raja Ampatexpedition was spectacular. The highlights were the amazing diving/snorkeling and the meals, which were Michelin quality. those activities were balanced out with regular kayaking and paddling excursions, which were also successful. Every day seemed better than the one ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Barefoot Elegance

Review for a Asia Cruise on Aqua Blu

User Avatar
Coffeefarmgirl
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I always wanted to dive the Raja Ampat area but all of the live aboards looked a bit rough for mine and my husband's vacation dreams. Aqua Blue provides other excursions besides diving and an immersion into the history and culture of the region. It promised for a better dining experience as well. At this point in our lives we like to be comfortable while traveling. Aqua Blue did not disappoint. It ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Best holiday ever!

Review for a Asia Cruise on Aqua Blu

User Avatar
nadyamahomed
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

We travelled to Raja Ampat on Aqua Blu during January 2020 and it was the most magical holiday. My husband and I travelled on Aqua Aria a few years ago and thoroughly enjoyed our holiday and we were very excited when we read about the launch of Aqua Blu travelling through Raja Ampat as it has been on our bucket list of travels. My husband and I thoroughly enjoyed every aspect of our holiday on ...
Sail Date: January 2020

