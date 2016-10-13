Cruiser Rating
Travelling in a first world hermetically sealed bubble in the third world

Review for a Asia River Cruise on RV Samatha (APT)

User Avatar
Forensic99
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We cruised on the RV Samatha in Nov 17 from Yangon to Mandalay. The cruise was a delight or at least the onboard component. Burma itself is third-world and poor but the people seem friendly - “seem” because you don’t have much interaction with them. The food on the boat is superb, the best we’ve tasted on a cruise. I heard no complaints and the APT company seem to have a reputation for good ...
Read More

Response from KiraP, Marketing @ APT Travel Group

Hi Forensic99, thank you for taking the time to write such informative feedback from your Irrawaddy River cruise with us. We are delighted to hear you loved the food and had a great on board...

Sail Date: November 2017

Wonderful experience

Review for a Asia Cruise on RV Samatha (APT)

User Avatar
jo-b
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

RV Samatha review We went on our Irrawaddy cruise, plus a 3 day stay at Inle Lake 15 Feb 2017 to 6 March. I have done a longer than usual review as we found it very difficult to get any information before we went. The Boat The boat is new to APT refurbished not new. It is well appointed and there is plenty of space. You enter on the Main Deck where the dining room is situated. There are ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2017

Great Intro to the opening of Myanmar - disappointed by three factors.

Review for a Asia Cruise on RV Samatha (APT)

User Avatar
sparkerg
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We sought the opportunity to explore Myanmar before the western world changes it forever. APT's Irrawaddy cruise on RV Samatha looked like a great option to achieve the objective. Apart from three detracting matters (two of which coincidentally took place after the review questionnaires had been submitted!), this cruise would have been rated "excellent". Service delivered by crew (particularly Zin ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2016

