Each of the 30 stylish suites, measuring from 290 to 457 square feet, has either a panoramic or twin balcony, a queen-sized bed, individual climate control, sitting area with dressing table and chair, a bathroom with bathrobes, slippers and toiletries provided, a spacious closet, a safe and free Wi-Fi (when available in remote regions).

All meals are included in the fares and will be freshly prepared by onboard chefs, with three-course a la carte dinners designed by renowned Australian-Vietnamese chef and APT ambassador Luke Nguyen. Complimentary house wine, local beer and soft drinks accompany every lunch and dinner served in the ship's restaurant.

A smaller dining room is set up for private degustation meals for eight people, which can be booked once per cruise. After dinner, Burmese cultural performances and a traditional puppet show are held in the lounge for evening entertainment.

APT Signature Experiences explore Bagan's 2,200 Buddhist temples, stupas and pagodas, including the golden Shwezigon Pagoda, Yangon's Shwedagon Pagoda and the Mahamuni Buddha Temple near Mandalay.

Other small-group excursions include a pottery-making demonstration by local artisans in Yandabo, a horse-drawn cart tour of Inwa and a photo opportunity at U Bein, the world's oldest and longest teakwood bridge. Passengers can prolong the 14-day journey with an optional extension to Inle Lake.