Superb service. Excellent cruise director called Akosh who helped things go smoothly despite our encountering a major problem when another ship got stuck crosswise across the river. We consequently missed out two stops and had to have one or two unexpectedly long coach rides. The included tours were good but perhaps because of the logistics, it was disappointing when those on the ‘gentle’ ...
We did an APT river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest from the 29th March 2024 to 12th April 2024. On organised day tours don't leave anything on the bus as we had items stolen out of our bag even though they said it would be secure. The manager favoured 4 people [friends?] who were always given top priority - e.g. front seats on tour buses were reserved for them and their friends. Don't pay for a ...
Embarking on the AMAwaterways Amabella 14-night Grand Danube cruise was a highly anticipated journey, meticulously planned over a year in advance. After a hiatus from international travel since 2014, our expectations were high, especially having previously experienced the luxury of Uniworld River Cruises.
Our adventure took an unexpected turn on the fourth day as my spouse and I fell ill with ...
We chose this cruise after hearing several friends rave about their experiences. The food was abundant, fresh, and of the highest quality. The room had everything you needed for comfort and amenities. The cruise staff and management made everyone feel special and encouraged us to relax and enjoy our vacation. The tours were organized with consideration for all physical levels and interests, ...
This cruise fit in nicely after I disembarked from the Ama Vida on the Duoro River which had embarked in mid May. I had a solo cabin with a balcony. The cabin was just as expected, with all the amenities including the sliding glass doors for an open air view. Two large bottles of water were available each day plus more at the start of excursions. The duvet was a little too warm, so I requested and ...
I chose this cruise as it dovetailed nicely with my follow-on cruise in late May on the Ama Dolce in France. The cruise manager Luis Ribeiro was the best ever. He was constantly following up on every aspect of this cruise. He was always impeccably dressed. I started with 3 nights pre-cruise in Madrid with Luis. There was an excursion to Toledo which is a very nice town. Then we were bused to Vega ...
I’m half way through my river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest. I wanted to post this review as it has been a sensationally crazy trip. Full of adventures, new experiences, food, culture, and a shit load of castles and churches. On the first day my shorts disappeared, however the due diligence of Nazare Mihai and an exhausted search for my shorts on the boat and with all the passengers they could ...
This was the Chilean Fjords Cruise starting in Buenos Aires, Ushuaia to Santiago. Sadly after just a couple of days on board Covid closed all the Chilean and Argentina Ports, which meant diversion to the Falklands, and a repatriation flight home to UK. In short we spent 14 days on board, mostly circling around port Stanley, being fed and watered, but only made two short excursions before the ...
My expectations were high having heard many good things about this cruise, but what I experienced was an exceptional quality of service, with great attention to details as I have never experienced before.
The dining room is somewhat noisy especially when you have a few "loud voices" about, but in comparaison to the choices available, the quality of the food and service, it did not spoil my ...
We have done several river cruises up and down the Danube with different providers and APT was by far the least luxurious. A pleasant experience but not the luxury cruise we were expecting for the price charged and from our prior experience.
AmaBella is badly in need of refurbishment, some of the upholstery in the lounge is dirty and the dining room and lounge are dingy, with poorly placed ...