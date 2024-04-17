Food on Mekong Serenity Includes a Specialty 'Indochine' restaurant

Not only does Mekong Serenity have three different dining venues – an impressive variety for a river cruise ship – but there is also a self-serve area offering drinks and cookies (including glute-free biscuits) in the lounge as well as a mouth-watering selection of nuts available to self-serve from glass jars at the ship's two bars: think wasabi peas, puffed rice and peanuts. Be warned, they're extremely moreish!

The main dining room is Lemongrass Restaurant. A buffet breakfast is served here daily (there are hot and cold options which include local dishes) and there's also a live chef 'Action Station' where you can order omelettes or local noodle soup. At lunch (three courses) and dinner (four courses) guests are welcomed by the chef at a table outside the restaurant where every dish on the menu has been prepared and displayed to help cruisers decide what to order. This is a lovely touch we've never seen before and found it to be extremely helpful in deciding what to eat!

Both lunch and dinner are waiter-served, but at lunch there are also buffet items available such as salads, desserts and ice-cream. And there's also a lunch 'Action Station' which prepares a different dish daily, which might be a stir fry, roast chicken or a Cambodian stew. There's a balanced mix of Western and Asian food and if you don't want to sit down for a three-course midday meal you can help yourself to salads or the Action Station dish. Alternatively there's the lunchtime-only Horizon Bar and Grill, an informal poolside eatery with a small selection of salads, sandwiches and burgers. The French fries are excellent.

Champagne is available at breakfast, but for all other meals the included beverages are beer, soft drinks or international house wines which change every meal - it might be an Italian or Argentinian Chardonnay or a French Merlot. Every menu has some dishes which reflect the destination and dinner might include an appetiser of Cambodian spring rolls or crab cakes followed by a soup, with mains such as braised lamb shank or sword fish filet. There's always a vegetarian option available as well as staples such as Caesar salad, grilled minute steak, crispy salmon or chicken breast. And there's a choice of desserts, one of which is a cheese plate.

One night each sailing is a special standout Cambodian dinner. The Cambodian vegetable soup, fish filet steamed in coconut milk and Taro ice-cream with fried banana chips (Taro is a local potato) were all extremely tasty.

Once a voyage all guests are invited to dine in the ship's speciality restaurant Indochine which seats eighteen and is evocative of Asia with dimly lit lanterns, dark wooden chests and red velvet seats. It's a lovely space to enjoy a set 6-course feast (with vegetarian alternatives) alongside different wines to the main restaurant. As the name suggests, dishes are native to Indochina with roast pork belly, purple yam soup and tea smoked duck all on the menu. Being able to eat here once a sailing is a really nice offering.

Guests are asked whether they have any allergies/restrictions before sailing and at mealtimes the waiters check once again. If nothing suits on the menu the chef is always happy to provide an alternative.

Mekong Serenity is a green ship. Drinking straws are made from a mixture of rice, tapioca and sweet potato and are 100% edible and biodegradable; plus there are no plastic water bottles. Instead guests must fill up their own bottles at the water stations situated on each deck.