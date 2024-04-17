Mekong Serenity's Balcony Deluxe Cabins come with River Views, Great Showers and stylish kimonos

The top dollar cabins on Mekong Serenity are on Deck 3 (the Lotus Deck). The very best and biggest are the two 677-square-feet Angkor Suites which have two WC's, a separate lounge and bedroom (where there's an Emperor-sized bed) as well as a walk-in wardrobe, spa bath tub, shower, his and hers sinks and an enviable wraparound balcony. Angkor Suite perks include butler service, a free spa treatment and a welcome bottle of champagne.

Next best are the ten 460-square-feet Bayon Suites which are smaller versions of the Angkor Suites but without the walk-in wardrobe and welcome bottle of bubbles.

The remaining 32 cabins are all the same size, 300-square foot, and have showers instead of bath tubs — half of them are on Deck 1 and the other half are on Deck 2. All cabins share the same stylish décor, with teak furnishings, burnt orange leather wall panels, marble-effect bathrooms and eye-catching objets d'art, some of which are stuck in situ (including a bowl on the bedside table) and can't be removed. Instead of bath robes every guest is provided with a striking gold kimono and every guest, whatever their cabin, is entitled to two free items of laundry a day, which is a fabulous perk — especially on a hot and humid Mekong River cruise.

None of the beds fit a suitcase underneath them, but the crew will happily take your empty suitcase to store elsewhere for the duration of the cruise if you ask. And while there's no such thing as a best or worst cabin on this ship — they're all lovely — guests staying in cabins 101 and 102 are adjacent to the engine which might make them noisier. One great design feature is that an alarm sounds if you don't close your cabin door properly, which means that if all is quiet your cabin is properly locked.