The luxury, family-run Australian travel group APT has been offering cruises along the 2,700-mile Mekong River for many years, but this has always been on ships it leases rather than owns.

In September 2023, however, they launched their first-ever ship, the 88-passenger Mekong Serenity, to sail between Vietnam and Cambodia. It's been exquisitely built and designed in Vietnam with a nod to its destination — floors, doors and walls are crafted from local teak. This luxurious 5-deck, all-suite river cruise ship offers an upmarket cruise experience and will appeal to the over 40's, empty nesters and even to multi-generational cruisers.

This elongated 44-suite ship has exceptional facilities which include an outdoor pool, gym, hair salon and spa as well as a large lounge. Its deck plan — and the fact that it has three restaurants for 88 guests — is designed so that nowhere ever feels crowded. There are two main hubs. One is the outdoor pool deck which also has a bar and lunchtime bistro and the other is Harmony Lounge, where entertainment and briefings take place. The vast top sun deck is standout for size although it’s largely under-utilised due to the heat. Here you’ll find an assortment of sun beds and sofas as well as a wraparound track which is a lovely spot for a sunrise or sunset stroll.

Mekong Serenity Itineraries Sail Both Upstream and Downstream Between Vietnam and Cambodia

Mekong Serenity's cruise lasts seven-nights, but few people on our sailing had booked just the cruise alone. Instead, they'd custom-built their own itineraries by selecting from a wide range of different length pre and post cruise stays. We were on the most popular offering which is a 15-day Vietnam & Cambodia Highlights escorted tour that bookends the cruise with a two night hotel stay in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam at the start and three nights in Siem Reap, Cambodia, at the end (the gateway to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Angkor Wat). While sailing upstream from Vietnam to Cambodia is the more popular route, the same itinerary is available in reverse.

The cruise is the same for everybody and involves a couple of included guided excursions a day, from visiting local markets and villages to participating in a blessing ceremony at a Cambodian Buddhist monastery. Most of these excursions see you riding in local Tuk Tuks and rickshaws, an activity enjoyed by all. Mid-cruise there's an overnight in capital Pnom Penh, the only cruise port where you're offered a choice of excursions. We visited the Killing Fields, but alternatives included a visit to the Royal Palace or a city tour by 'cyclo', Cambodia's answer to a cycle rickshaw.

The pre- and post-cruise land stays are flexible. You can opt out of the guiding or can book even longer escorted trips. Two dozen or so fellow passengers had started their trip a week earlier than us and had spent that time travelling from Hanoi in Northern Vietnam down to meet us in the south.

A nice touch for those who DO choose the fully escorted land stay tours is that APT allows you to choose from a selection of 'Freedom of Choice' excursions. In Siem Reap, for example, there were five options available for the morning activity, including a Horse and Cart ride, a Khmer cooking lesson or a village cycle. We opted for the bike tour and really enjoyed it.

Mekong Serenity's Deck Plan Has a Sun Deck With a Wraparound Promenade, An Outdoor Pool Deck and a Spa

The five-deck Mekong Serenity is easy to navigate and nowhere is terribly far. Up top on the unusually long 300-foot Sun Deck there's an assortment of chairs, sun beds and solar panels (the ship makes its own energy) as well as a jogging track and it's a great spot for a sundowner or stroll. We often walked post-prandial laps here while other guests chose to do the same pre-breakfast. Seating on this deck is fixed in place in case of wind and can't be angled or moved.

One floor below is the beautifully landscaped Pool Deck. While the pool is big enough to swim in it's mostly used for a cooling dunk and is fringed by plants and a giant stone Buddha. This is the busiest daytime hub on the ship with shaded sun beds, a poolside lunchtime brasserie and Horizon Bar which serves a large selection of included drinks and has snacks available all day. This deck (also called the Lotus Deck) is where you'll find the gym, tucked away at the end of a corridor housing the ship's highest category cabins.

Deck 2 (the Orchid Deck) has the Reception, a little shop and speciality restaurant Indochine - guests can dine here once during the voyage. It also has the Harmony Lounge which is where cruisers congregate for pre and post dinner drinks and entertainment which includes a resident pianist.

The remaining suites are identical in size (all have balconies) and are divided between Deck 2 and Deck 1. The cabins are all fairly quiet although a couple of times we did hear somebody's alarm ring. Deck 1 (the Lily Deck) also has the main restaurant Lemongrass where breakfast, lunch and dinner are served daily.

The hair salon and spa (there are two treatment rooms) can be found on the lowest deck which doesn't have a number because it is essentially a below-the-waterline basement.