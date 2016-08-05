This is a very special ship and a very special company. Our 4th trip with them. The whole experience is a delight and the staff and crew are outstanding. Please ignore any previous adverse comments which completely jar with our experience. All the cabins are of high quality and about the same size. The premium cabin have a balcony and larger windows but the actual cabin space is the same. Open ...
APT "small ship" cruise, initially going from Venice to Istanbul - owing to the political situation in Turkey the cruise finished in Athens rather than Istanbul.
The ship was the Island Sky with a passenger capacity of only 114 plus some 70 crew. The ship's officers were a multi-national collection with most of the crew coming from The Philippines. First class crew and service. Nothing was too ...
We chose this ship due to it's small size, and the advertising from APT that the nature of Small Ship Cruising is flexibility to take advantage of opportunities as they arise" as it can go where larger ships cannot.
The disappointments
1. Our Owner Balcony Cabin (one of the 4 most expensive cabins) was located below the ship's crane, and on several occasions (in the early hours of the ...