Wonderful

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Island Sky (APT)

User Avatar
ipsmithpwc
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This is a very special ship and a very special company. Our 4th trip with them. The whole experience is a delight and the staff and crew are outstanding. Please ignore any previous adverse comments which completely jar with our experience. All the cabins are of high quality and about the same size. The premium cabin have a balcony and larger windows but the actual cabin space is the same. Open ...
Sail Date: September 2019

First Class Cruise

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Island Sky (APT)

User Avatar
alannevillenz@yahoo.co.nz
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

APT "small ship" cruise, initially going from Venice to Istanbul - owing to the political situation in Turkey the cruise finished in Athens rather than Istanbul. The ship was the Island Sky with a passenger capacity of only 114 plus some 70 crew. The ship's officers were a multi-national collection with most of the crew coming from The Philippines. First class crew and service. Nothing was too ...
Sail Date: August 2016

MS Island Sky Adriatic & Aegean Odyssey

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Island Sky (APT)

User Avatar
samg1#
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this ship due to it's small size, and the advertising from APT that the nature of Small Ship Cruising is flexibility to take advantage of opportunities as they arise" as it can go where larger ships cannot. The disappointments 1. Our Owner Balcony Cabin (one of the 4 most expensive cabins) was located below the ship's crane, and on several occasions (in the early hours of the ...
Sail Date: July 2016

