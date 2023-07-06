  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Island Sky (APT) Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
3 reviews
See all photos

In 1992 Island Sky, a former Renaissance Cruises ship, joined the UK-based Noble Caledonia, which more recently merged with Australian travel company APT. The acquisition helped establish the company's reputation for high quality, luxurious expedition cruises in predominantly northern hemisphere destinations. Extensively modernised and refurbished in 2010, the ship continues to enjoy top reviews from both critics and repeat cruisers.

Island Sky differs slightly in internal configuration to its external twin, Caledonian Sky, with The Club and bar above reception on the third (Marco Polo) deck (where premium suites are located on Caledonian Sky). Island Sky's Owner Suites are on the top (Explorer) deck (where the Panorama Lounge is on Caledonian Sky).

Up to 114 passengers are accommodated on five decks that offer various cabin configurations. Rooms are divided into seven categories that include Standards (with portholes) on the lowest deck to Owner's Balcony Suites on the top (Explorer) deck.

The 91-metre long vessel is equipped for Zodiac excursions, which depart from its inbuilt marina at the rear.

Read the full ship review for Noble Caledonia's Island Sky.

Pros

Ship continues to enjoy top reviews from critics and cruisers

Cons

Onboard currency is the British pound

Bottom Line

Intimate ambience and exceptional service comes together

About

Passengers: 114
Crew: 72
Passenger to Crew: 1.58:1
Launched: 1991

Find a cruise

Any Month
Island Sky (APT) Cruiser Reviews

Wonderful

Open seating for all meals and a casual dress code.The operate an open Bridge which appeals to the sailors.Read More
ipsmithpwc

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

MS Island Sky Adriatic & Aegean Odyssey

Reading such a description one would get the impression of sailing some luxurious & exotic "yacht" NOT the MS Island Sky!Read More
samg1#

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

First Class Cruise

The ship was the Island Sky with a passenger capacity of only 114 plus some 70 crew. The ship's officers were a multi-national collection with most of the crew coming from The Philippines.Read More
alannevillenz@yahoo.co.nz

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

APT Fleet
AmaReina (APT)
10 reviews
AmaVenita (APT)
11 reviews
AmaLyra (APT)
3 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map