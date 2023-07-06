Island Sky differs slightly in internal configuration to its external twin, Caledonian Sky, with The Club and bar above reception on the third (Marco Polo) deck (where premium suites are located on Caledonian Sky). Island Sky's Owner Suites are on the top (Explorer) deck (where the Panorama Lounge is on Caledonian Sky).

Up to 114 passengers are accommodated on five decks that offer various cabin configurations. Rooms are divided into seven categories that include Standards (with portholes) on the lowest deck to Owner's Balcony Suites on the top (Explorer) deck.

The 91-metre long vessel is equipped for Zodiac excursions, which depart from its inbuilt marina at the rear.

