Onboard features include a library, sun deck, alfresco dining restaurant, beauty salon and 10 Zodiacs. Up to 120 passengers are accommodated on five passenger decks, classed into seven categories ranging from 'standard' (oceanview) on the lower decks to balcony suites on Upper Deck.

APT offers a choice of two styles for its expedition cruises: Boutique Collection Cruising, which focuses on a region or theme and 'off the beaten track' Expedition Collection Cruising, accompanied by a team of 10 expert guides and lecturers.

In 2012, APT purchased an almost 50 percent strategic stake in UK's Noble Caledonia.