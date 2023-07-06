  • Write a Review
Hebridean Sky (APT) Review

Hebridean Sky (formerly Sea Explorer) was acquired and renamed by APT in 2014. Part of the Renaissance Cruises fleet of eight that launched in the early 1990s, this small expedition ships is set to undergo a refurbishment in early 2016 to bring it up to the standards of sister vessels Caledonian Sky and Island Sky.

Onboard features include a library, sun deck, alfresco dining restaurant, beauty salon and 10 Zodiacs. Up to 120 passengers are accommodated on five passenger decks, classed into seven categories ranging from 'standard' (oceanview) on the lower decks to balcony suites on Upper Deck.

APT offers a choice of two styles for its expedition cruises: Boutique Collection Cruising, which focuses on a region or theme and 'off the beaten track' Expedition Collection Cruising, accompanied by a team of 10 expert guides and lecturers.

In 2012, APT purchased an almost 50 percent strategic stake in UK's Noble Caledonia.

Pros

Numerous onboard guides and lecturers really add to this experience

Cons

Only 14 staterooms have a private balcony

Bottom Line

Spacious ship fresh from a multi-million dollar renovation

About

Passengers: 114
Crew: 72
Passenger to Crew: 1.58:1
Launched: 1991

Hebridean Sky (APT) Cruiser Reviews

A tale of Covid, average cruising experience and a 6* price tag!

This was the Chilean Fjords Cruise starting in Buenos Aires, Ushuaia to Santiago.
pintmere

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

