Superb service. Excellent cruise director called Akosh who helped things go smoothly despite our encountering a major problem when another ship got stuck crosswise across the river. We consequently missed out two stops and had to have one or two unexpectedly long coach rides. The included tours were good but perhaps because of the logistics, it was disappointing when those on the ‘gentle’ ...
We chose APT as it was all inclusive. Emma our director was professional and organised. She was attentive when you needed her. My husband after 4 days said “I haven’t put my hand in my pocket yet” The food was superb. Chef table dinners 2x on trip were magnificent. Bread made on board everyday and home made ice cream! The tours were so well thought out. I was travelling with my dad and hubbie and ...
APT's river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest was excellent. There are interesting things to see every few minutes on both sides of the river all the way - and fabulous towns along the way and on the numerous side tours. The ship glides past fortresses, castles, quaint villages and point of interest (dozens of them) all the time.
But APT's 'Voyage Through The Balkans' is, at best, about 10% ...
The pluses of the river trip are in the title But what spoiled it:
• It was like being in an old people’s home, and I am 70! Slow on board, slow on tours.
• When I give way to people in corridors or on stairs I expect a thank you or smile. So often not.
• The first few days a few coughs and sneezes, by day 4 heaps and many (men mostly) not covering up when they sneeze. My wife during week ...
After listening to some friends bragging of their prior Budapest cruise and seeing some photos my wife and I decided it to be a great way to enjoy time away together cruising Amsterdam to Budapest and seeing Germany, a place for years on both our bucket list of places to see.
We booked the Amsterdam to Budapest cruise some 18 months prior making for a long but exciting wait, you can imagine the ...
After doing many cruises we decided on this Rhine rivercruise.
The dinners we were served were terrible, and the 6 in our group all agreed on this.
We were also on their other ship, the AMA Amereina and the dinners for the 7 days on this boat were also terrible, so the poor catering is not isolated to just one of their boats.
The 2 stars I gave are for the nice boat, and nice ports and ...
The quality and selection of dinners was a disgrace for 14 nights.
We just completed this APT cruise in Amsterdam. Our cruise was changed due to low water of the Rhine river, so we could not go after Passau . APT arranged a flight for the second half of our Rhine cruise and flew all 110 people to Rotterdam where we did a replacement 7 day cruise of Holland and Belgium which was brilliant and ...
October 13th 2018: apt river cruise amersterdam-budapest- 15 nights ama venita.
“A glorified bus trip with a gruelling schedule”
This apt river cruise should never have left amsterdam. Low levels of water, and continuing good weather forecasts meant the cruise was doomed for problems, and APT camouflaged the issue, well knowing the cruise schedule was going to be significantly ...
We have only experienced ocean cruises previously so river cruising was all new to us. We decided to combine this with a cruise to places we had not seen previously as well and we were not disappointed (although there are vast differences between river and ocean cruising).
The organisation was perfect - we were collected at the airport, driven to the ship and made welcome, even though we were ...
the cruise was good ,the staff were great ,the meals and drinks were all good,the entertainment was average,and our room which was a royal suite was NOT what we expected, our shower was ridiculously small and the room size was only marginally bigger than the other rooms on level 3. seeing that this vessel is only 2 years old with many complaints about there shower in the royal suites yet they have ...