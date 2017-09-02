Review for a Europe - All Cruise on AmaVenita (APT)

The pluses of the river trip are in the title But what spoiled it: • It was like being in an old people’s home, and I am 70! Slow on board, slow on tours. • When I give way to people in corridors or on stairs I expect a thank you or smile. So often not. • The first few days a few coughs and sneezes, by day 4 heaps and many (men mostly) not covering up when they sneeze. My wife during week ...