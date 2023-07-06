  • Write a Review
AmaVenita (APT) Review

0

AmaVenita, along with twin sister AmaSerena, debuted in 2015 for sailings on the Rhine, Main and Danube. The 164-passenger ship will operate all APT's Royal Collection itineraries, which are designed specifically for guests from Australia, New Zealand and the UK. Royal Collection itineraries offer a range of enhancements not available to passengers of APT's US partner, AmaWaterways.

Cruises are escorted by an APT tour/cruise director, and fares include shore excursions, alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks (excluding premium brands), Wi-Fi, tips and transfers. AmaVenita excursions include Royal Invitations, which comprise visits to Namedy Castle in Germany and private concerts in a Viennese palace.

AmaVenita will have a number of connecting cabins for families and groups travelling together. Guests who stay in the top suite categories receive extra benefits, such as room service dining, private butler service that includes ironing and shoe shining, and independent excursion booking.

Uncommon for a river vessel, AmaVenita has an outdoor splash pool with swim-up bar. Bicycles are also provided, free of charge, for passengers who wish to explore the bike paths along Europe’s rivers.

For more details about the ship, see the AmaWaterways AmaVenita review.

Pros

Outdoor splash pool with swim-up bar

Cons

Connecting cabins are available but limited

Bottom Line

Convivial facilities encourage mixing and mingling

About

Passengers: 164
Crew: 49
Passenger to Crew: 3.35:1
Launched: 2015

AmaVenita (APT) Cruiser Reviews

Exceptional trip

We chose APT as it was all inclusive. Emma our director was professional and organised. She was attentive when you needed her.Read More
Footloosefoodies6253

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

Mystery Cruise to Cherish

Thank you so much APT every minute of every day made so special, meeting with such great people on board sharing the cruise and becoming one big family in no time.Read More
Stockyard

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Budapest to Amsterdam

don't take there complaints seriously,celebrating 90 years in touring l would have thought that they would listen and take action when they have the same complaint over and over again,would l travel with APTRead More
2018

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Simply the Best

Save the added expence and put it towards your next APT river Cruise, thats what we are doing.Read More
Erica C

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

