I chose this cruise as it dovetailed nicely with my follow-on cruise in late May on the Ama Dolce in France. The cruise manager Luis Ribeiro was the best ever. He was constantly following up on every aspect of this cruise. He was always impeccably dressed. I started with 3 nights pre-cruise in Madrid with Luis. There was an excursion to Toledo which is a very nice town. Then we were bused to Vega ...
Wanted to cruise the Douro River with a pre-cruise three day in Lisbon. Ama cancelled our flight, and rescheduled another one without telling us. I even had my boarding pass printed. Horrible customer service. Caused us to miss one of the three days we were supposed to be in Lisbon.
Lisbon was fantastic! Would definitely go back there. Great food and history. Once on the ship the room ...
We had not traveled with the Australian Company APT. Thought we would give it a try. Uniworld and Avalon are much better in my view. The distances, by bus, on some tours were a real let down. The enthusiasm of wait staff went from very helpful to " don't want to be here". At times conflicting information was provided by the boats crew. One morning the gangplank was moved a 5am. The noise of the ...