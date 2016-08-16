Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaVida (APT)

We had not traveled with the Australian Company APT. Thought we would give it a try. Uniworld and Avalon are much better in my view. The distances, by bus, on some tours were a real let down. The enthusiasm of wait staff went from very helpful to " don't want to be here". At times conflicting information was provided by the boats crew. One morning the gangplank was moved a 5am. The noise of the ...