AmaVida (APT) Review

3 reviews
In spring 2013, APT added AmaVida to its European fleet in order to give passengers the opportunity to cruise Portugal's charming Douro River. A region known for rambling vineyards, historic ports and authentic fishing villages, Portugal is best explored by river. AmaVida offers several wine-themed cruises for grape enthusiasts.

The ship's decor is fresh and new, with flat-screen TVs and wireless phones in all cabins. The sun deck, heated pool, fitness centre and spa are popular, and the included Wi-Fi internet gets a big thumbs-up from passengers.

APT operates AmaVida in conjunction with AmaWaterways, its European river cruise partner. Australians and New Zealanders enjoy APT's inclusive fares, covering most drinks, tips, porterage and transfers, as well as the services of an APT tour director onboard for the entire cruise. Passengers booked in upgraded suites enjoy Silver or Gold Butler add-ons, such as valet service, garment pressing, room service dining and in-cabin pre-dinner canapes.

A range of sightseeing options is designed to give maximum flexibility and choice to passengers to decide how they spend their days. A highlight of the 19 included experiences is a dinner of Portuguese delicacies and local wine at the 14th-century Alpendurada Monastery, commanding panoramic views over the Douro River.

For more details about this ship, see our AmaWaterways AmaVida review.

Pros

Sightseeing options are designed for maximum flexibility

Cons

Al fresco dining option only seats up to 32 people at a time

Bottom Line

Well-appointed ship with fresh, appealing decor

About

Passengers: 106
Crew: 30
Passenger to Crew: 3.53:1
Launched: 2013

AmaVida (APT) Cruiser Reviews

Pleasant Duoro River Cruise

The cruise manager Luis Ribeiro was the best ever.The cost of this cruise was somewhat higher than similar cruises of seven nights.Read More
bfamily9

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Cruise was okay, but getting there, Ama was horrible!

Loved Portugal, hated Ama's poor customer service changing our flight after I had boarding tickets without telling us, causing us to miss a day in Lisbon.Caused us to miss one of the three days we were supposed to be in Lisbon.Read More
66TBird

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

APT Fleet
AmaReina (APT)
10 reviews
AmaLyra (APT)
3 reviews
