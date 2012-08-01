My expectations were high having heard many good things about this cruise, but what I experienced was an exceptional quality of service, with great attention to details as I have never experienced before.
The dining room is somewhat noisy especially when you have a few "loud voices" about, but in comparaison to the choices available, the quality of the food and service, it did not spoil my ...
I was expecting a 5 star luxury river cruise similar to a Seaborne ocean cruise. How wrong was I. River cruising is similar to bus touring. There is very little time to do your own thing as you have to leave the ship to join a coach which takes you to whichever town you are going to. You do a quick tour, maybe 1.5 hours and then back on the coach to the ship. Dining is very crowded. There is ...
We got a two-for-one deal which made the price of the trip better value. The ship, which is not one of the latest models despite being Constellation class, was decorated in rather dull shades of brown and beige. It had a serious design flaw in the restaurant, where there were two sides, separated by banquette seating. This meant difficulty in moving around for waiters and passengers and a ...
Never done river cruise before. Can only compare to ocean cruise . Was first class . The staff could not have done any more for anyone at any time . Mixed ages and fitness level. They accommodated everyone. Hedleigh our tour director was outstanding. His cool ,calm and very easy manner meant everyone was informed well and catered for at every level .
Port excursions. Great choices or ...
This was our first river cruise so first for other novices I was surprised to find:
The wall aren't metal so my magnetic clips and hooks went back in the suitcase
There is no movement - even at full tilt it was impossible to tell that we were on the water.
In total DH and I travel about 3 months a year, DIY tours, luxury tours, Ocean Cruises, short breaks …. this was the best vacation ...
Departure Day minus one:
Packed – one huge ( approx. 23Kg) case, plus 2 small wheelie hand luggage cases
Sunday October 15 - Day 1
Up at 6.25am. Taxi to Heathrow arrived 7.25. Driver ignored the warning gantries about probs on the M4.....so we sat for 20 mins thereon. Driver very stressed – “anxiety makes me nauseous.” Arrived terminal 5 at pam. Checked. Decided not to buy Hungarian ...
Having cruised with APT in Russia, Vietnam and Cambodia we were thrilled to be able to cruise in Europe and in perhaps one of the best ships doing so. The AmaVerde was a fantastic experience from the moment we boarded up to the disembarkation. The crew and staff were as professional as they were friendly. There was not one crew member who did not try their best and nothing was too much to request. ...
We have just returned from an APT Cruise -Budapest to Amsterdam and wholeheartedly give this company 5 stars. From our airport welcome (our plane was over an hour and a half late) to our disembarkation I give this company the thumbs up. The ship itself was spacious (there were 129 on board but it accommodates 160) with our balcony cabin well set out and a small but adequate bathroom. Our cabin ...
Just came back from a brilliant river cruise on the APT AmaVerde. We were on the ship from 19 July 2014 for 13 days sailing from Amsterdam to Budapest. One of the locks broke down on the way to Budapest so sadly missed out on sailing into Budapest and had to get there by bus. Apart from that, this was one of best holidays we had ever had. We paid a bit more to get a twin balcony suite which was a ...
We booked the 'Magnificent Europe' Cruise as part of a 6 week holiday. Amaverde is used by APT Cruises, in conjunction with AMA Waterways, for the Australian market. Most of our sailing companions were Aussies, with a sprinkling of Kiwis.
The best things about the cruise were the wonderful staff who we all came to know on a first name basis, and our fellow cruisers. Because there were only ...