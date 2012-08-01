Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaVerde (APT)

Having cruised with APT in Russia, Vietnam and Cambodia we were thrilled to be able to cruise in Europe and in perhaps one of the best ships doing so. The AmaVerde was a fantastic experience from the moment we boarded up to the disembarkation. The crew and staff were as professional as they were friendly. There was not one crew member who did not try their best and nothing was too much to request. ...