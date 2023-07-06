The meals onboard the AmaVerde are of an excellent standard with an interesting variety of offerings at each meal. Healthy, vegetarian and gluten-free options are always available as are steaks, hamburgers, grilled chicken and pizzas. The chefs often theme the menus to experiences guests have off-ship during the day. An Austrian dinner of schnitzel and strudel honours the Viennese classical concert evening; Dutch cheese soup and meatballs is served as the ship enters the Netherlands; and Hungarian roast pork belly is on the menu in Budapest. The quality and presentation of food and the professionalism and friendliness of the wait staff are exceptional. Reservations are not necessary and guests may sit wherever they choose.

The Main Restaurant (Cello Deck/Deck Two):

This is the main dining room on the AmaVerde, which is divided into two white-table cloth restaurants: TheVerde Fine Dining Restaurant and Bella Cucina Restaurant, with both offering Italian-style fare. In reality, however, the same food is served in both restaurants, at tables of two, four and six, which are rather tightly squeezed into the space. At the end of the restaurant is the buffet area for breakfast and lunch.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner are served here at slightly different times each day depending on the cruising schedule.

Breakfast includes a buffet with fresh fruit and juices, cereals, yogurt, breads and pastries as well as a daily changing hot buffet. There is also a made-to-order omelette bar and guests can also order a la carte off the menu.

Lunch comprises a buffet selection of salads and hot dishes, such as pastas and roasts, which change daily, as well as a full three-course a la carte menu.

Dinner is 100 per cent a la carte and includes appetisers, excellent soups, main courses (always a meat, fish and vegetarian option) and cheese and dessert offerings. For each meal, a different (free) red and white wine is featured.

One evening, a special Chaine des Rotisseurs (International Association of Gastronomy) dinner is offered.

River Bistro (Violin Deck/Deck Three):

From morning till midnight, casual light meals are on offer here. Breakfast pastries are served until mid-morning, a light buffet lunch (with soup of the day, sandwiches, salads and cheeses) is offered in the middle of the day, and tea and coffee with sandwiches and cakes/slices are available in the afternoon.

Chef's Table Restaurant (Violin Deck/Deck Three):

With seating for 20 people at two long tables with floor-to-ceiling windows at the rear of the ship, the Chef's Table offers an intimate six-course degustation dinner menu at no extra charge. Passengers can watch the head chef create their meal at the glass-sided kitchen. They are invited to reserve seats at the Chef's Table a maximum of two times during a two-week voyage. The menu changes at the end of the first week.

Room Service:

Passengers in select suites may arrange to have breakfast, lunch and dinner as room service.