All cabins are furnished in browns and neutral tones and have deluxe queen-size beds, safes, minibars, desk/dressing table, computer/Wi-Fi internet access, and flat-screen TVs, which screen English-language TV, movies and safety videos. The cupboards have lots of well-conceived storage space.

The bathrooms have large shower stalls, with plenty of hot water at any time of the day or night, hair dryers, and a generous selection of Molton Brown toiletries, which is restocked each day. Towelling bathrobes and bath slippers are also supplied.

There is one accessible cabin at the front of the Violin deck (Deck Three) with wider doorways and a wheelchair friendly bathroom.

Some guests with cabins in the centre of the Cello Deck (Deck Two) complain of grinding noises when the ship is sailing.

Twin Window Suites: Category E & D

Located on the Piano Deck (Deck One), these 15.8 sq.m suites have two picture windows, two comfortable chairs and a glass coffee table, plus a corner bathroom.

Panorama Balcony Suite: Category C

Located on the Violin (Deck Three) and the Cello Deck (Deck Two), these 15.8 sq. m suites have a sliding floor-to-ceiling panorama balcony window, two comfortable chairs and glass coffee table, and a corner bathroom.

Twin Balcony Suite: Categories BB and BA

These 19.5 sq. m suites, located on the Violin Deck (Deck Three) andCello Deck (Deck Two), have a sliding floor-to-ceiling panorama balcony window with two comfortable chairs and glass coffee table. There is also an outside balcony, accessed by a sliding glass door, with two outdoor chairs and a coffee table. There is a slightly more spacious bathroom.

Twin Balcony Suite: Categories AB and AA

These 21.8 sq. m suites, located in the middle of the Violin Deck (Deck Three) and Cello Deck (Deck Two), are slightly more spacious. These are among the biggest balcony suites on European river cruise ships. All the bathrooms in the Twin Balcony Suites are the same size.

Suite: Category Suite

Located at the front of the Violin Deck (Deck three), these 27.9 sq. m suites feature a large living area with a deluxe queen-size bed located near the panoramic indoor balcony to afford the best views from the bed. The living area has a couch, two comfortable chairs and a large coffee table. The outside balcony is wider, with two chairs and a coffee table. The spacious bathroom has two vanities, a shower and bathtub.

Passengers in certain suite categories enjoy a private butler who can offer tea and coffee, laundry and pressing, shoe shining, pre-dinner canapes and room service.