APT's Amaverde is one of the Concerto river ships that cruise the Rhine and Danube rivers and the Main Danube Canal. The ship is leased from APT's partner, AmaWaterways. One of the ship's key features is the innovative dual indoor-outdoor balcony design for many suites. With floor-to-ceiling windows letting in loads of natural light and a snappy contemporary decor, the ship's atmosphere is relaxed and welcoming.
There is plenty of space in the Main Lounge and Sun Deck but the seating in the main dining room feels cramped. Some guests with cabins in the centre of the Cello Deck complained of grinding noises when the ship is sailing.
The multinational crew are friendly and professional and exude a can-do attitude. The cruise director is exceptional and the program of excursions – known as Royal Signature Experiences -- and onboard lectures and demonstrations is excellent. There is an elevator, an accessible cabin, and tour options for those with limited mobility although the many fascinating guided walking tours are among the highlights of the cruise.
The menus are well-conceived, well-cooked and well-presented and the cuisine is excellent, with plenty of diversity and loads of healthy options. The chefs also offer dishes that reflect the cultures of the regions the ship visits. A diverse range of wines is also offered and, while adequate, is not up to the standard of the food.
AmaVerde caters to all ages although most passengers tend to be over 50. The clientele is predominantly Australian, with New Zealanders making up the second largest group. There is also a sprinkling of guests from the United Kingdom. Programs and announcements are in English.
The dress code during the day is casual and comfortable and passengers are strongly recommended to dress in layers, wear comfortable walking shoes, and to be prepared for rain at any time. Umbrellas are provided in each cabin. People tend to dress up for the Chef's Table degustation dinners and the Royal Signature Experiences at the Vienna City Palais Liechtenstein and Namedy Castle, with women wearing smart casual dresses or pants and men wearing jackets. Ties are not necessary.
The pricing for an AmaVerde cruise is all-inclusive with transfers, porterage, port charges, gratuities and sundries included. There are unlimited beverages (except for select wines and spirits), free Wi-Fi, free bikes and helmets, free gym access, and all shore excursions are included. Only top shelf drinks, hair salon and spa treatments are extra. The onboard currency is the Euro. Room service, ironing and one complimentary laundry service per week is also included for select suites.
An enjoyable trip even though we've done it before
10+ Cruises
•
Age 60s
Ship of Faulty Towers
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 70s