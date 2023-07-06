There is plenty of space in the Main Lounge and Sun Deck but the seating in the main dining room feels cramped. Some guests with cabins in the centre of the Cello Deck complained of grinding noises when the ship is sailing.

The multinational crew are friendly and professional and exude a can-do attitude. The cruise director is exceptional and the program of excursions – known as Royal Signature Experiences -- and onboard lectures and demonstrations is excellent. There is an elevator, an accessible cabin, and tour options for those with limited mobility although the many fascinating guided walking tours are among the highlights of the cruise.

The menus are well-conceived, well-cooked and well-presented and the cuisine is excellent, with plenty of diversity and loads of healthy options. The chefs also offer dishes that reflect the cultures of the regions the ship visits. A diverse range of wines is also offered and, while adequate, is not up to the standard of the food.