Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
2 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Bucklist Dream Vacation
"The cruise staff and management made everyone feel special and encouraged us to relax and enjoy our vacation.The extra tour to see the Mozart concert while in Vienna was a special treat...."Read More
cloveR2023thetraveler avatar

cloveR2023thetraveler

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

Filters

1-2 of 2 APT AmaSonata (APT) Cruise Reviews

Bucklist Dream Vacation

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaSonata (APT)

User Avatar
cloveR2023thetraveler
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We chose this cruise after hearing several friends rave about their experiences. The food was abundant, fresh, and of the highest quality. The room had everything you needed for comfort and amenities. The cruise staff and management made everyone feel special and encouraged us to relax and enjoy our vacation. The tours were organized with consideration for all physical levels and interests, ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2023

Traveled with disabled person

GREAT CRUISE. GREAT PEOPLE. GREAT FOOD. GREAT ITINERARY

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaSonata (APT)

User Avatar
barbarajeanpeters
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

My husband and I have traveled all over the world and wanted to go to Slovakia and Hungary and found AMA Waterways on line. We thoroughly enjoyed every minute of the cruise. The people were so helpful and the food superb. The itinerary was excellent. We enjoyed Austria and Slovakia. The Cruise Manager, Camille Dermis, made the trip one of the best we have ever been on with her organisational ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other APT Ship Cruise Reviews
AmaVida (APT) Cruise Reviews
AmaVida (APT) Cruise Reviews
Hebridean Sky (APT) Cruise Reviews
AmaVenita (APT) Cruise Reviews
AmaSerena (APT) Cruise Reviews
AmaReina (APT) Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.