Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaSonata (APT)

My husband and I have traveled all over the world and wanted to go to Slovakia and Hungary and found AMA Waterways on line. We thoroughly enjoyed every minute of the cruise. The people were so helpful and the food superb. The itinerary was excellent. We enjoyed Austria and Slovakia. The Cruise Manager, Camille Dermis, made the trip one of the best we have ever been on with her organisational ...