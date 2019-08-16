We chose this cruise after hearing several friends rave about their experiences. The food was abundant, fresh, and of the highest quality. The room had everything you needed for comfort and amenities. The cruise staff and management made everyone feel special and encouraged us to relax and enjoy our vacation. The tours were organized with consideration for all physical levels and interests, ...
My husband and I have traveled all over the world and wanted to go to Slovakia and Hungary and found AMA Waterways on line. We thoroughly enjoyed every minute of the cruise. The people were so helpful and the food superb. The itinerary was excellent. We enjoyed Austria and Slovakia. The Cruise Manager, Camille Dermis, made the trip one of the best we have ever been on with her organisational ...