Many cabins have twin balconies (a French balcony with floor-to-ceiling windows and a separate outside balcony that opens to an outdoor sitting area). More dining options will please the palate, from the main dining room specialising in Chaine des Rotisseurs creations to the private Chef's Table and the Mozart Cafe, serving traditional Viennese pastries and coffee.

As a newer ship, AmaSonata's facilities are modern and sophisticated. Expect to enjoy the fleet's signature infotainment system, which includes complimentary Internet access, the latest Hollywood movies and a music library. Flat-screen TVs in all cabins, a heated pool with swim-up bar and sun deck with a retractable roof are some of the fun features.

The ship is operated by APT in partnership with AmaWaterways, its European river cruise partner. APT's Australia and New Zealand fares include drinks (most alcoholic and all nonalcoholic beverages), tips, porterage and transfers.

Those who want an added level of luxury can upgrade to superior suite categories. Depending on the category, APT passengers will be entitled to Silver or Gold butler service, with Champagne on arrival, in-room dining, shoe shining and garment pressing. The highest level of butler service includes additional in-room treats, such as fruit, canapes and petits fours delivered daily, as well as help with unpacking or drawing a bath in the suite's deep tubs.

APT's Royal Collection itineraries in Europe include many free shore excursions and an onboard tour/cruise director who can help passengers plan their days to make the most of time spent in each town or village. Freedom of Choice tour options give cruisers the flexibility to tailor their holidays to their own tastes and schedules by selecting from two or three tour options each day.

For more details about this ship, see our AmaWaterways AmaSonata review.