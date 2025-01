Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaSerena (APT)

This was our second cruise with AmaWaterways. The food was outstanding, the ship was immaculate, all staff ( for example: the maintenance man, chamber maids, waiters, guides) were friendly, efficient and helpful. The excursions were very well organised with some excellent guides, although one or two were rather verbose. Another day in Vienna would have improved the experience but overall ...