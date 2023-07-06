Voyages sailings include complimentary soft drinks and regional wine and beer served with meals. There's a choice of onboard dining venues, including a main dining room and the intimate Erlebnis Chef's Table Restaurant, which seats 24 passengers and offers a degustation menu.

The 164-passenger AmaSerena has 82 staterooms, and most have twin balconies -- a French balcony and a separate outside balcony. New to AmaSerena and AmaVista is the inclusion of several connecting cabins aimed at families and groups travelling together. Other features include a heated pool with swim-up bar, massage room, hair salon and a fleet of complimentary bicycles.

AmaSerena’s twin sister AmaVista also joined the APT fleet in 2015, following other Concerto-class ship -- AmaReina, AmaPrima, AmaCerto and AmaSonata – in Europe.

For more details about the ship, see the AmaWaterways AmaSerena review.

By Cruise Critic Staff