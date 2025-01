Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaReina (APT)

Normally we are independent travellers and this was the first trip organised by someone else . We chose APT because of the rave reviews from others who had chosen this way to travel. It exceeded our expectations. From the chocolate on the pillow each night, the rose for each female at the captain's welcome, the fantastic train trip to Salzburg, etc it was the most incredible experience experience. ...