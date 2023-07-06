The marble shower-only bathrooms are unusually spacious for a riverboat and have windows that look out into the cabins. (Fortunately there's also a privacy switch that transforms them into opaque, frosted glass.) A window at the end of each balcony shines extra light into the living area.

One tip: Cabins on Deck 2 are more centrally located. Those on Deck 3 might have slightly better views in port when the ship butts up against other vessels or docks.

AmaReina has two suites onboard. Measuring 350 square feet apiece, each of these is essentially one large room with a spacious seating area, a larger-than-usual balcony (about two to three feet deeper than the others) with room for ottomans, and the only onboard bathrooms with tubs.

A handful of more traditional-style cabins, at 170 square feet each, have French verandahs. And on the lowest level, the Piano Deck, 160-square-foot cabins have high windows. These have small desks, adequate closet space and easy chairs.

All cabins include comfortable beds that convert from twins to queen-size. There's a mini-bar stocked with complimentary bottled water, and generous amounts of closet space and under-the-bed storage, especially in higher-end staterooms. The bathrooms have both rain showerheads and regular showerheads. (Hot water is plentiful, though the water pressure is a bit on the weak side.)

Each cabin features a flat-screen television with somewhat skimpy programming, including a handful of movie picks and news channels beamed in via satellite. There's also in-cabin Internet access; most passengers we met brought their own devices. Each cabin is outfitted with European- and American-style plugs. (Australian adaptors are available to borrow at the front desk.) Amenities include robes, slippers and individual-sized bath products from L'Occitane (soap, lotion, shampoo and conditioner).