Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaPrima (APT)

This experience was our first cruise and it was brilliant for a huge variety of reasons. All staff on board did an excellent job. It goes without saying that the ship was clean and the food on board was the finest I've ever had although for me, it was not the most important aspect of the trip because that's just how I am. To single out anyone would almost seem unfair on everyone else but I was the ...