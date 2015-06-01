Cruiser Rating
Excellence in every respect

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaPrima (APT)

User Avatar
Z1stTimer
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This experience was our first cruise and it was brilliant for a huge variety of reasons. All staff on board did an excellent job. It goes without saying that the ship was clean and the food on board was the finest I've ever had although for me, it was not the most important aspect of the trip because that's just how I am. To single out anyone would almost seem unfair on everyone else but I was the ...
Read More

Response from KiraP, Marketing @ APT Travel Group

Hi Z1stTimer, Thank you for taking the time to post such heartfelt feedback! We will pass your congratulations on to the crew. We hope to have an opportunity to welcome you aboard again...

Sail Date: December 2018

Traveled with children

Fabulous cruise!!!!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaPrima (APT)

User Avatar
pburgess
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was the third cruise we have done with AMA. We love the service, quality and professionalism shown by all its employees. This year our cruise couldn't complete the journey to Basel due to low water. Instead they took us to various cities usually done on their April/May Tulip time cruise which was absolutely fine with us since we hadn't seen any of those countries. On top of that AMA ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

They took care of gluten and dairy free needs

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaPrima (APT)

User Avatar
karenkharrison
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I chose this cruise because I heard they cater to gluten free needs. They also catered to my dairy free needs. Much of the menus had foods I shouldn't eat, so they altered the food and made it special for me. Daily, they had gluten and dairy free deserts that were yummy and good looking. I had cookies, cakes, sorbet, and more. I feasted! They also had gluten and dairy free bread as well as ...
Read More

Response from KiraP, Marketing @ APT Travel Group

Thanks for the fantastic feedback Karen! We're glad you enjoyed yourself and our staff were able to make your trip memorable. We will pass on your feedback to the crew. Kind Regards, Sam...

Sail Date: September 2018

Amaprima River Cruise-not my ideal trip

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaPrima (APT)

User Avatar
bethgrossman
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

My boyfriend and I eagerly anticipated this Danube River Cruise, Vilshofen to Budapest on the Amaprima. We did a lot of homework for it with our travel agent and on our own. We spent 2 days in Prague on our own, with a private guide, which was terrific. do not regret our choice of our private guide, and would have used one more frequently in place of a few of the guides on the Ama trip, as I ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2015

