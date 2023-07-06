  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

AmaPrima (APT) Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
4 reviews
See all photos

As one of APT's newest ships, launched in 2012, AmaPrima's decor is modern and fresh. The majority of staterooms are spacious and feature a balcony with two chairs and a French verandah with floor-to-ceiling doors. Not often found on river vessels, a splash pool (with its own bar and bar stools in the water) is a popular spot to relax on the sun deck.

APT operates AmaPrima in partnership with AmaWaterways, its European river cruise partner. One of the main differences for Australians and New Zealanders is that APT's fares include drinks (most alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages), tipping, porterage and transfers.

In Europe, APT Royal Collection itineraries include the services of an APT tour or cruise director, who remains onboard for the whole cruise, and a wide range of complimentary shore excursions. These include Freedom of Choice tours, which passengers can select from two or three options each day, and APT Signature Experiences at landmarks like Germany's Namedy Castle or via excursions like a ride on Austria's Majestic Imperator train.

For added luxury, APT passengers who book higher category suites are entitled to Silver or Gold butler service, with room service dining, shoe shining, pressing (two garments a day) and a welcome bottle of Champagne. Gold level includes additional deliveries, such as fruit skewers, canapes and petits fours, and your butler can also assist with packing and unpacking, bath drawing and a valet service.

For more details about this ship, see our AmaWaterways AmaPrima review.

Pros

Terrific variety of fee-free shore excursions

Cons

Water pressure could be stronger in some cabins

Bottom Line

Warm and personable service enhances the line’s newest ship

About

Passengers: 164
Crew: 49
Passenger to Crew: 3.35:1
Launched: 2012

Find a cruise

Any Month
AmaPrima (APT) Cruiser Reviews

Excellence in every respect

I have taken time to send this review so that I could find a moment to choose my words carefully and I didn't want to leave anyone out.(Did he ever have time to sleep?)Read More
Z1stTimer

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

They took care of gluten and dairy free needs

The tours had small groups from 4 to 15 each, rather than large groups of 40, which made it really nice and the tour leaders were great.She was very helpful and nice.Read More
karenkharrison

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Fabulous cruise!!!!

Instead they took us to various cities usually done on their April/May Tulip time cruise which was absolutely fine with us since we hadn't seen any of those countries.This was the third cruise we have done with AMA.Read More
pburgess

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Amaprima River Cruise-not my ideal trip

My boyfriend and I eagerly anticipated this Danube River Cruise, Vilshofen to Budapest on the Amaprima. We did a lot of homework for it with our travel agent and on our own.Read More
bethgrossman

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

APT Fleet
AmaReina (APT)
10 reviews
AmaVenita (APT)
11 reviews
AmaLyra (APT)
3 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map