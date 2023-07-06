  • Write a Review
AmaLyra (APT) Review

3 reviews
APT's AmaLyra launched in 2009, joining nearly identical sister ships AmaDolce (2009), AmaCello (2008), AmaDante (2008), AmaLegro (2007) and AmaDagio (2006). The ship cruises along Europe's great inland waterways, including the Rhine, Mosel, Main and Danube.

APT is co-owner of AmaWaterways and tailors its cruises specifically for the Australian, New Zealand and UK markets. Its Royal Collection itineraries are escorted by an APT tour/cruise director, and fares include shore excursions, alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks (excluding premium brands), Wi-Fi, tips and transfers.

Excursions on AmaLyra's cruises include the Freedom of Choice program in selected destinations, which allows you to tailor your holiday to suit your interests and tastes. Exclusive APT Signature Experiences include a rail trip on board the Majestic Imperator train from Passau to Linz.

Standard cabins are 15.7 square metres, and there are also four 23.6-square-metre suites; 82 percent of cabins feature French balconies (a sliding glass door with railing). Cabins on the lower Piano Deck feature picture windows right at the waterline instead of French balconies. Passengers who stay in the top suite categories receive extra benefits, such as room service dining, private butler service that includes ironing and shoe shining, and independent excursion booking.

AmaLyra has two lounges -- a large main lounge at the bow and a more intimate lounge located aft -- that offer panoramic views, as well as a sun deck with a whirlpool. Other onboard amenities include a small fitness area, a treatment room and 20 bicycles.

For more details about the ship, see the AmaWaterways AmaLyra review.

Pros

Spacious standard cabins are 170 square feet

Cons

Not every cabin has a balcony

Bottom Line

An ideal ship for exploring Europe’s inland waterways

About

Passengers: 148
Crew: 41
Passenger to Crew: 3.61:1
Launched: 2009

AmaLyra (APT) Cruiser Reviews

Ama Treats Their Customers with Class

We would take another Ama cruise because we know the quality of the food and the service will be first rate.We took a Grand European Tour with Ama last year and enjoyed it so much we wanted to experience another trip.Read More
jmorgando

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Trains and boats and planes ... but no cricket!

Both the MS Amalyra ship and its cabins on the were surprisingly spacious and well designed with exceptional facilities, good air conditioning and storage.Read More
jaxgang

10+ Cruises

Age 80s

