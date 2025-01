Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaDolce (APT)

This was our third time on AMA and the best cruise we have had with them. The crew was friendly and attentive to our every need. The cabin was standard but adequate for our clothing and normal traveling requirements. Thankfully the draft on this vessel allowed us to go all the way on the Danube with the low water levels. We heard of several other ships that had to stop and bus their ...