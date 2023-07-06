For Australians and New Zealanders, AmaDolce is operated by APT, which offers its Royal Collection itineraries, escorted by an APT tour/cruise director. Fares include shore excursions, alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks (excluding premium brands), Wi-Fi, tipping and transfers.

Among the excursions are APT Signature Experiences, such as a private reception at Vienna's City Palace, and Freedom of Choice tours that passengers can select to suit their preferences for walking, sightseeing or cultural activities.

Passengers in higher suite categories also receive complimentary bottles of Champagne on arrival, room service dining and private butler service, which includes daily pressing of two items of clothing, shoe shining, tea and coffee service, excursion booking and more.

Australian-owned APT operates AmaDolce in partnership with Europe's AmaWaterways. Australians and New Zealanders can also book a Voyages itinerary, which is jointly run with AmaWaterways.

