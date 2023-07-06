  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

AmaDolce (APT) Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
4 reviews
See all photos

Built in 2009, AmaDolce is equipped for enjoying Europe's great waterways, with a lounge at the back for panoramic views of the sights along the Rhine, Mosel, Main and Danube rivers. Another great vantage point is the top deck, where passengers can relax in a hot tub, laze on a sun lounger or play a game on the giant chessboard.

For Australians and New Zealanders, AmaDolce is operated by APT, which offers its Royal Collection itineraries, escorted by an APT tour/cruise director. Fares include shore excursions, alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks (excluding premium brands), Wi-Fi, tipping and transfers.

Among the excursions are APT Signature Experiences, such as a private reception at Vienna's City Palace, and Freedom of Choice tours that passengers can select to suit their preferences for walking, sightseeing or cultural activities.

Passengers in higher suite categories also receive complimentary bottles of Champagne on arrival, room service dining and private butler service, which includes daily pressing of two items of clothing, shoe shining, tea and coffee service, excursion booking and more.

Australian-owned APT operates AmaDolce in partnership with Europe's AmaWaterways. Australians and New Zealanders can also book a Voyages itinerary, which is jointly run with AmaWaterways.

For more details about this ship, see the AmaWaterways AmaDolce page.

Pros

An intimate ship that fosters a sense of community and camaraderie

Cons

No balconies, cabins are on the smallish size for a luxury-minded experience

Bottom Line

Service matters here and a superb crew makes the experience special

About

Passengers: 148
Crew: 41
Passenger to Crew: 3.61:1
Launched: 2009

Find a cruise

Any Month
AmaDolce (APT) Cruiser Reviews

It's All About the Wine

The highlight for me was the final day in Bordeaux where I spent the full two hours in the Bassins des Luminiere.Two large bottles of water were available each day plus more at the start of excursions.Read More
bfamily9

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Great ship Bad river

Having been on and enjoyed the Budapest to Amsterdam cruise we were looking forward to the 15 day Bordeaux cruise and we were not disappointed when came to the standard of food and service on both AmaDolceRead More
Ken Hollick

2-5 Cruises

Age 80s

Superb European River Cruise

APT is an Australian company so by far the majority of people on this cruise were Australian.Read More
Tiger16

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

Best Cruise to Date

I am not sure how much of the crew will go with the ship.We understand that next year this ship will be doing the new Bordeaux itinerary.Read More
NBourke

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

APT Fleet
AmaReina (APT)
10 reviews
AmaVenita (APT)
11 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map