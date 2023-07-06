Australian family company APT is co-owner of AmaWaterways and tailors its cruises specifically for the Australian, New Zealand and UK markets. The cruises are escorted by an APT tour/cruise director, and fares include shore excursions, alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks (excluding premium brands), Wi-Fi, tipping and transfers.

AmaDara runs 15-night itineraries that include land-based stays in Hanoi, Siem Reap and Ho Chi Minh City to take in UNESCO-listed sights and an excursion on an atmospheric junk boat in Vietnam's Halong Bay.

Every APT Lower Mekong cruise will include a Signature Banquet designed by celebrity chef and APT ambassador Luke Nguyen, and he will personally escort a selection of cruises. The ship also features a main restaurant, as well as a private dining room for small groups.

AmaDara's public areas include a lounge, fitness room, hair salon, massage rooms and sun deck with swimming pool. Local performers from villages and towns along the Lower Mekong River will board the ship to share their customs and culture, and small-group excursions will visit tributaries, villages and floating communities only accessible by boat.

