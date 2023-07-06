  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

AmaDara (APT) Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
1 review
See all photos

In August 2015, APT launched AmaDara, joining its fleetmate AmaLotus cruising on the Mekong through Vietnam and Cambodia. The 124-passenger vessel features 48 staterooms, which all have private twin balconies (a French balcony and a full-size step-out balcony), 12 larger suites and two Luxury Suites.

Australian family company APT is co-owner of AmaWaterways and tailors its cruises specifically for the Australian, New Zealand and UK markets. The cruises are escorted by an APT tour/cruise director, and fares include shore excursions, alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks (excluding premium brands), Wi-Fi, tipping and transfers.

AmaDara runs 15-night itineraries that include land-based stays in Hanoi, Siem Reap and Ho Chi Minh City to take in UNESCO-listed sights and an excursion on an atmospheric junk boat in Vietnam's Halong Bay.

Every APT Lower Mekong cruise will include a Signature Banquet designed by celebrity chef and APT ambassador Luke Nguyen, and he will personally escort a selection of cruises. The ship also features a main restaurant, as well as a private dining room for small groups.

AmaDara's public areas include a lounge, fitness room, hair salon, massage rooms and sun deck with swimming pool. Local performers from villages and towns along the Lower Mekong River will board the ship to share their customs and culture, and small-group excursions will visit tributaries, villages and floating communities only accessible by boat.

For more details about the ship, see the AmaWaterways AmaDara review.

Pros

Tempting selection of Western and Asian cuisine

Cons

Cruises include a land-based component

Bottom Line

Stylish new vessel with a balcony for every passenger

About

Passengers: 124
Crew: 50
Passenger to Crew: 2.48:1
Launched: 2015

Find a cruise

Any Month
AmaDara (APT) Cruiser Reviews

Wonderful Culture & History Experience

The ship is a lovely intimate experience, 108 were on board, the majority 50+ seasoned cruisers, various fitness levels, and everyone appeared to have a great time.The Ship crew all went out of their way to make you welcome and meet your every need, the AMA tour manager (Long) and the Guides we had (Dara/Tek/Jack) shared such a joy for their countries and sharing the history with us that you wanted to spend more time with them.Read More
CamperCali

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

APT Fleet
AmaReina (APT)
10 reviews
AmaVenita (APT)
11 reviews
AmaLyra (APT)
3 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map