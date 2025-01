Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaCerto (APT)

The short cruise appealed to us, since it was first river cruise and we saw cities and places we had not been before (maybe 50 yrs ago) The crew was mostly Bulgarian and Rumania and Hungarian and spoke excellent english and were very attentive to every need. The excursions were done well w drivers explaining the cities w history etc. The cruise director Rachel Couto (or whatever the title ...