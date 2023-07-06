  • Write a Review
AmaCerto (APT) Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
3 reviews
See all photos

One of the newer ships in APT's European fleet, AmaCerto debuted in 2012 with an emphasis on passenger comfort and indulgence.

Most staterooms benefit from having twin balconies: a French verandah with floor-to-ceiling windows that open wide and a true balcony with comfy chairs to sit in and enjoy the passing view. Up on deck, a splash pool with swim-up bar and ample sun loungers will please discerning cruisers.

For Australian and New Zealand passengers, AmaCerto is operated by APT, in partnership with AmaWaterways. APT passengers enjoy the benefit of inclusive fares, which cover tips, porterage and transfers. Most drinks are included as part of APT's complimentary open bar policy.

APT Royal Collection itineraries in Europe also include the services of an onboard tour/cruise director, as well as bespoke sightseeing experiences. (Think an exclusive tour of Vienna's City Palace or a guided exploration of Germany's Namedy Castle.) Freedom of Choice tour options give travellers the flexibility to tailor their holidays to their own tastes and schedules.

Upgrading to certain suite categories with APT brings the added benefits of room service dining, butler service, garment pressing and pre-dinner canapes each evening.

For more details about this ship, see our AmaWaterways AmaCerto review.

Pros

Includes a heated swimming pool with swim-up bar

Cons

Not all staterooms have a twin-balcony

Bottom Line

Upmarket ship with an emphasis on passenger comfort and indulgence

About

Passengers: 164
Crew: 49
Passenger to Crew: 3.35:1
Launched: 2012

AmaCerto (APT) Cruiser Reviews

Christmas Markets were indeed Magical but AmaCerto surpassed the magical mark.

I would recommend the AmaCerto ship without reservations and the memories made will last a lifetime.Read More
gracengracie

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Carefree and educational vacation

We chose this cruise because of the itinerary and because of the reports we had read from previous travelers about the quality of the ship, the food and the tours.We were greeted every afternoon upon returning to the ship with a beverage and a warm welcome Service in the dining room was friendly, food selection and quantity was perfect, cleanliness and quality of ship furnishings met our expectations, and the staff always did above and beyond to meet our needs.Read More
A. Thompson

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

Tulip Cruise

Would definitly do another river cruise....The short cruise appealed to us, since it was first river cruise and we saw cities and places we had not been before (maybe 50 yrs ago) The crew was mostly Bulgarian and Rumania and Hungarian and spoke excellent english and were very attentive to every need.Read More
Fuchs

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

