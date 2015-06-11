Some Australian friends had told us how good APT river cruises were, so we went with high expectations. Sadly, not all were met. Perhaps we are not the right folk to do this type of cruising, we are used to independent travelling....this was very ORGANISED!
As it is all-inc the trips are included also...& in the main, they were very interesting.
The dinner at Paul Bocuse Abbaye de ...
We booked this APT river cruise fairly late when we saw a special offer. It was our fourth trip with APT and our second river cruise with them. The early morning flight arrived slightly early into Marseille and we headed for the information desk after baggage claim as per our itinerary but there was no sign of our guide. We spotted several other APT passengers wandering looking for the guide and ...
We have just completed an APT 8 day enchanting Rhine cruise and it was very ordinary from and activity and tour perspective, the ship, crew, food and cabins were all excellent however the cruising and on shore activities were badly organised and managed.
Don't believe all of the marketing materials on these cruises as you only have about 2 days of good cruising and the rest is industrial and ...