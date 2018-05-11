Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
21 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment

Filters

1-10 of 21 APT AmaBella (APT) Cruise Reviews

Once in a lifetime River Cruise - a disaster

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaBella (APT)

User Avatar
raisinbrann
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Embarking on the AMAwaterways Amabella 14-night Grand Danube cruise was a highly anticipated journey, meticulously planned over a year in advance. After a hiatus from international travel since 2014, our expectations were high, especially having previously experienced the luxury of Uniworld River Cruises. Our adventure took an unexpected turn on the fourth day as my spouse and I fell ill with ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Voyage through the Balkans – APT Cruise from Budapest on AmaBella

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaBella (APT)

User Avatar
suja
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have done several river cruises up and down the Danube with different providers and APT was by far the least luxurious. A pleasant experience but not the luxury cruise we were expecting for the price charged and from our prior experience. AmaBella is badly in need of refurbishment, some of the upholstery in the lounge is dirty and the dining room and lounge are dingy, with poorly placed ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Room for improvement

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaBella (APT)

User Avatar
teeandjay
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

We had to change from the AmaVerde to the AmaBella on this APT cruise half way through our cruise because of low water on the Danube. This involved a four hour coach journey. This transfer was only revealed to us two days beforehand even though the company knew about it months ago; apparently they have had to do this transfer since June 2018. Rather deceitful in my opinion not to tell us from the ...
Read More

Response from KiraP, Marketing @ APT Travel Group

Hi There, Thank you for your review. Bringing you the best River Cruising experience is really important to us so we take your feedback seriously. We regret you didn’t have the River...

Sail Date: September 2018

A fantastic experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaBella (APT)

User Avatar
togidubnius
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The trip was fantastic and the organisation by ATP beyond the call of duty. Everything was taken care of. We had to swap ships from Ama Bella to Ama Verde between Passau and Nuremberg because the water level in the Danube. As the 2 ships are identical we got the same cabins and the organisation to achieve this was fantastic. They even had a staff member with 50 cent coins at the turnstile to ...
Read More

Response from KiraP, Marketing @ APT Travel Group

Hi there, Thank you for taking the time to post such wonderful feedback! What great highlights. We hope to have an opportunity to welcome you aboard again soon. Thanks, Sam ...

Sail Date: September 2018

Most amazing experience!!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaBella (APT)

User Avatar
Newbies Brooks
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was a dream holiday where every possible thing was covered. From the first moment to the last, we saw some wonderful places and the local guides shared so much of the history and legends of each place visited. The staff on board were all lovely - our tour director Gudrum was charming and such an efficient operator to make everything run so smoothly; the reception staff always happy to help; ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Great Cruise, shame about the food.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaBella (APT)

User Avatar
cappycas
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We are on this cruise now, half way through in fact. While so many things are excellent, there are aspects of our experience that are not so good. The ship’s clientele are mostly Australians and to say they are a lively bunch is an understatement. The ship can get extremely noisy at mealtimes, something we are not used to on other cruises we’ve been on. Our cabin is very good. Quite spacious and ...
Read More

Response from KiraP, Marketing @ APT Travel Group

Hi Cappycas, thanks for taking the time to share your experience with us so far. We’re delighted you are enjoying our ships facilities. In regards to our Butler Service, they are there to...

Sail Date: May 2018

Wonderful

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaBella (APT)

User Avatar
Phoebe 483
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

I found this river cruise fantastic, I cannot understand one of the reviews on this cruise, there was absolutely nothing to complain about. Food wonderful, staff so helpful, the people on the cruise very friendly, the tour director Emese (spelling) could not do enough for everybody. I have a mobility problem and she went out of her way to make sure I was comfortable, travelling with Australians ...
Read More

Response from KiraP, Marketing @ APT Travel Group

Hi Phoebe, Thank you for taking the time to post such heartfelt feedback! We will pass your congratulations on to the staff. We hope to have an opportunity to welcome you aboard again...

Sail Date: May 2018

Traveled with disabled person

If under 70 and Active - Find another cruise ship Don't go APT!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaBella (APT)

User Avatar
How it really is
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Should have been a holiday of a lifetime, sadly it hasn't been (and I can't get off yet). I accompanied an elderly aunt :), even though she's lovely and very active, the bulk of the passengers despite being very nice people are simply not. I'm 60 and wanted a river cruise experience but didn't realise even paying a top end price doesn't buy you a better experience. The Amabella I'm told is 10 ...
Read More

Response from KiraP, Marketing @ APT Travel Group

Hi There, Thank you for your review. Bringing you the best River Cruising experience is really important to us so we take your feedback seriously. We’re sorry you didn’t have the River...

Sail Date: May 2018

A wonderful all inclusive cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaBella (APT)

User Avatar
Allidudz
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

My husband and I travelled on the AmaBella on the Amsterdam/Budapest route on the 11 May. With respect, I vehemently disagree with some earlier comments (but I acknowledge that everyone’s entitled to their opinions). This was the first river cruise for us and won’t be the last. We felt this cruise was seamless with absolutely nothing to complain about. Our Tour Director, Emese, was competent, ...
Read More

Response from KiraP, Marketing @ APT Travel Group

Hi Allidudz, Thanks for taking the time to share your experience with us! We're glad you enjoyed yourself and all staff were able to make your trip memorable. We will pass on your feedback...

Sail Date: May 2018

Highs and Lows and I dont mean the Locks

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaBella (APT)

User Avatar
gavin.conroy
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Highs - Excursions - The daily excursions were great. Well organised with great guides. - Royal Collection - Three highlight tours - Namedy Castle, Majestic Imperator Train to Salzburg and a night of classical music in Vienna. All superb. - Service - The service of the staff in the dining rooms, reception and our rooms were wonderful. All very friendly and ...
Read More

Response from KiraP, Marketing @ APT Travel Group

Hi Gavin, thanks for passing on your feedback. We’re thrilled to hear you enjoyed the daily excursions and the crew were able to make your trip memorable although we’re sorry to hear other...

Sail Date: October 2017

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other APT Ship Cruise Reviews
AmaCello (APT) Cruise Reviews
AmaCello (APT) Cruise Reviews
Hebridean Sky (APT) Cruise Reviews
AmaReina (APT) Cruise Reviews
RV Samatha (APT) Cruise Reviews
AmaDara (APT) Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.