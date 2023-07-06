A total of 52 generously proportioned cabins have a French balcony, with floor-to-ceiling windows that open out over a railing, plus a walk-out veranda with room for a table and two chairs. With windows covering most of the outside cabin wall, these staterooms are particularly light and airy.

Other notable amenities include a splash pool on the sun deck, combined hairdressing salon and massage room and a small gym with a sauna. An open bar, daily excursions and all tips are among the high number of inclusions and -- depending on the package booked -- there are also private home-to-airport transfers and onboard butler service.

All crew members speak English and are very warm and friendly. As AmaBella carries less passengers than some other riverboats of the same size there are high levels of personal service -- by day two you can expect the bartender to remember your favourite drink.

On the food front APT, through its link with AmaWaterways, is the only river cruise line that is a member of prestigious French gastronomic association La Chaine des Rotisseurs. The standard of the food is excellent and on each cruise there is a La Chaine des Rotisseurs dinner. Another unique feature is that on certain nights the main restaurant is divided into two halves, with an Italian menu served on one side and an international menu served on the other. AmaBella also has a separate Chef's Table restaurant featuring a tasting menu, and all passengers get to eat here for free.

Since 2016 AmaBella, owned by AmaWaterways, has been exclusively chartered by Australian-owned partner company APT, which celebrated its milestone 90th anniversary in 2017. Some ships in the Ama fleet are operated by both of the family-run companies, while others are solely chartered for APT's "luxury" branded European programme.

APT cruises are marketed in Australia, New Zealand and the U.K., and these countries make up the majority of passengers onboard. However, anyone can book an APT cruise so you may find a sprinkling of other nationalities, including passengers from the U.S. and other English-speaking countries.

Unlike the majority of mainstream European river cruises, which generally average seven to 14 nights, APT offers much longer voyages, which take into account the long travel distance for its core Australian market. AmaBella sails exclusively on APT's Magnificent Europe cruises on the Rhine, Main and Danube. These start at 14 nights -- sailing from Amsterdam to Budapest or in reverse -- and extend to a 23-night journey taking in 23 destinations with land-based hotel stays in Berlin, Paris and Prague at the beginning and end of the trip.