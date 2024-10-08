Fort Clatsop built by Lewis and Clark Expedition team.
We LOVE our experiences on American Cruise Line!

Review for a U.S.A. Cruise on American Eagle (ACL)

User Avatar
Lyndab3
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

We have been on several cruises with american cruise lines in the us. What a fantastic way to see america! We love seeing so many places in the united states that we have never before visited! Very enjoyable and memorable!! What a wonderful way to see america!! We loved the entire cruise! The ports were great! The cruise director, caleb, was great as were all the staff on the ship! There ...
Sail Date: December 2024

Know Before You Go

Review for a U.S.A. Cruise on American Legend

User Avatar
ruiman
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Just back from Fl Keys cruise. Several things you should know before you book. I'll try to be nice. The American Legend is called a Coastal Cruiser. It it not fit for the open waters of the Gulf. We experienced very rough seas for several hours. And I mean rough like not being able to stand up. Also, the port at Punta Gorda requires a 2 mile trip (15 minutes) in a small boat that may ...
Sail Date: December 2024

Fun and relaxation on the rivers in our country!!

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on American Eagle (ACL)

User Avatar
goodgolfer2
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

This is the ship to take if you love tours which were excellent and enjoy crafts and watercolor painting in your spare time. I really enjoyed the craft classes. The food was far above excellent! In fact, it was too good! You won't believe how nice the cabins are. Sparkling clean, plenty of room and beautiful I was very impressed with how the crew handled the impaired passengers. There ...
Sail Date: November 2024

Historic Mississippi Cruise (very long)

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Heritage (formerly Queen of the Mississippi)

User Avatar
CruisinCadie
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

About Us: We are both in our late 70's and mobility challenged. In fact, I will be having hip replacement surgery about 1 month after the cruise. This was our 16th cruise, 3rd river cruise. We first booked a Mississippi River cruise in February 2020. Then COVID happened. We kept trying to take this cruise and finally settled on a September 2021 sailing. Three days before we were to leave, ...
Sail Date: November 2024

Great sailing, excellent experience all around

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Harmony

User Avatar
Impressed cruiser
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

American Cruise Lines handled the flights, hotel stay night before sailing in the most efficient and professional way. Excursions that we picked were all in order and were well worth the time and extra expense. Educational talks about Lewis and Clark, Mt. St. Helens and other topics were excellent. Entertainment was great. Cabin spacious, including bathroom and balcony. Food was excellent and ...
Sail Date: October 2024

So-so cruise on American Cruise Line.

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Jazz

User Avatar
Jans470
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Very relaxed cruise. Staff and other passengers very friendly and helpful. Definitely a cruise that welcomed and accommodated older guests as well as guests with poor mobility . Dining room staff a bit too informal. Food was AWFUL. Sometimes inedible. But Breakfast was always fine. Thank goodness for "cookie time" and availability of snacks and beverages- not to mention the hot dogs and ...
Sail Date: October 2024

Real Amateurs: There Must Be Better Options

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Song

User Avatar
Penn State Traveler
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Our experience on this cruiseline was so negative that I wrote to the Vice President of Sales before preparing this review. With no reply after almost a month, I can only conclude that American Cruise Lines recognizes the shoddy provider it has become and doesn’t care. Lowlights of the trip included: Our room reeked of urine and other odors and the mattress was stained. (See photo). It was ...
Sail Date: October 2024

Great Experience for great value

Review for a U.S.A. Cruise on American West (formerly Queen of the West)

User Avatar
DeePT52
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We embarked from Clarkston,Wa. and went on the optional full day Hells Canyon Jet Boat adventure the day before. I highly recommend this add-on. This is our second ACL cruise, and they don't disappoint. We were very pleased with every aspect of our cruise- the service, cuisine, entertainment, ship's layout, cleanliness, information, and the excursions offered. In addition to the included ...
Sail Date: October 2024

Horrendous experience on American Cruise Lines

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Splendor (formerly America)

User Avatar
SEMorgan2
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My mother and I were passengers on hugely problematic voyage of American Cruise Lines’ American Splendor from 10/9-10/16. For my mother, who is 91 years old, this trip was intended to be her last “travel hurrah,” and I was happy to accompany her to make this wish come true. My mother and I believe that we, and other passengers on this trip, were victims of false advertising and operational ...
Sail Date: October 2024

Best trip imaginable

Review for a North America River Cruise on American Constellation

User Avatar
MtnCat
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This trip exceeded my expectations in every aspect. First, the staff! Several staff members invented new ways to spoil me, almost daily. The ship was beautiful, clean and never once felt crowded. Oftentimes we were the only ones on the deck. The ever changing scenery was remarkable. The available onshore excursion selection left us having to choose which to do at each port. We were very happy with ...
Sail Date: October 2024

