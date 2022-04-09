Review for a North America River Cruise on American West (formerly Queen of the West)

This cruise was really amazing, the staff was very friendly and always there to help with anything or answer any questions you have. The cabin was spacious and clean. The beds are very comfortable and we slept great every night. We just can't wait to go on our next adventure with them. The excursions were fun and there was lots of information given about all the spots we stopped at. The busses you ...