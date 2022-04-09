Photo Credit: Bond,James
Featured Review
Not great
"#110 had a TV that was not connected & no DVD player (I did bring DVD along) and once i plugged in with my own extension cord only 2 channels came in ESPN & CNN.Per advertisement each cabin will have cable TV & DVD player...."Read More
PrV03 avatar

PrV03

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Great Experience for great value

Review for a U.S.A. Cruise on American West (formerly Queen of the West)

User Avatar
DeePT52
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We embarked from Clarkston,Wa. and went on the optional full day Hells Canyon Jet Boat adventure the day before. I highly recommend this add-on. This is our second ACL cruise, and they don't disappoint. We were very pleased with every aspect of our cruise- the service, cuisine, entertainment, ship's layout, cleanliness, information, and the excursions offered. In addition to the included ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

American Cruise Line is excellent!

Review for a North America River Cruise on American West (formerly Queen of the West)

User Avatar
june1
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We cruised on the Columbia and Snake Rivers with American Cruise Line. Cabin was small but adequate. Food was good. Open bar and appetizers in the late afternoon all included. Open bar all evening, too. Wine, beer, and soft drinks served at lunch and dinner. Outstanding service as we were treated like old friends. Best I’ve ever had! Best parts were interesting activities and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Not great

Review for a North America River Cruise on American West (formerly Queen of the West)

User Avatar
PrV03
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Crew was fabulous! Food was good & if it was served piping hot it would have been much better. Activities & entertainment were okay. It was very peaceful and laid back. The American West is an old worn vessel and although she is kept very clean there is no way to disguise her fatigue. Specifically cabin 110 is the absolute armpit of the entire boat. As an "accessible" cabin it was very cramped. ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Stateroom from hell if you’re a senior citizen!

Review for a North America River Cruise on American West (formerly Queen of the West)

User Avatar
Jaws42
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Everything was great, except for the stateroom . It was the worst we have ever had in my 50 plus years of cruising.They need to retire this 29 year boat. The brochure claims modern design features and amenities. Recently renovated- No phone in room, TV is analog with 5 stations, wires hanging off wall, had to request extension card to have hight stand light and bathroom is the a step up affair. ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Small ships are the best ships

Review for a North America River Cruise on American West (formerly Queen of the West)

User Avatar
CruiseLoralu
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

I have been on a few cruises on big ships but the experience of being on a small ship was the absolute best. It was only a 4-day cruise but it was long enough to get to know the crew a little bit. I was met with a smile at every turn. The food was fantastic. The wait staff made every effort to make sure all our needs were met, from no onions on things for me, to smaller portions for my ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

The Northwest

Review for a North America River Cruise on American West (formerly Queen of the West)

User Avatar
Friendly73
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I had never been to the northwest of the USA and wanted to see what it was like. I enjoyed the trip very much. Lots of good food and the staff was friendly. The wine tasting place, Evoke, was terrible. The wine was not very good and the person pouring did a bad job. Dave the cruise director was great as was Cam the excursion director. The entertainment was very good with the local ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

It was awesome

Review for a North America River Cruise on American West (formerly Queen of the West)

User Avatar
Shctaylor
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

This cruise was really amazing, the staff was very friendly and always there to help with anything or answer any questions you have. The cabin was spacious and clean. The beds are very comfortable and we slept great every night. We just can't wait to go on our next adventure with them. The excursions were fun and there was lots of information given about all the spots we stopped at. The busses you ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

Authentic paddlewheel ship with a bright new interior

Review for a North America River Cruise on American West (formerly Queen of the West)

User Avatar
Bond,James
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

America West is one of the last authentic paddlewheel ships you can experience. We sailed on this cute little piece of nostalgia in July 2022. She had apparently just undergone a beautiful renovation of her interior. Now she has the same bright and modern decor as ACL's newer ships. The Columbia/Snake River is a beautiful itinerary and the Lewis & Clark themed cruise was a piece of history ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

Refurbished American West

Review for a U.S.A. Cruise on American West (formerly Queen of the West)

User Avatar
Sdyer5
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Currently sailing on the recently refurbished American West. Saw previous negative reviews and was hesitant, but cruise line said it was being fully refurbished. It is lovely! Definitely has the charm of an old-fashioned paddle wheel boat. Carpets, furnishings, furniture, linens, shower curtain… are all very nice. Exceeded our expectations! All staff members have gone above and beyond to meet any ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Very poor and expensive - no value

Review for a U.S.A. Cruise on American West (formerly Queen of the West)

User Avatar
raysky
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

No wi Fi No TV Exposed passengers to grave danger on Bus excursion to Mt St Helen. Stuck in snow and had to back down mountain. bus was dangerously close to guard rail (12") to going over mountain and a several thousand foot clear drop. Left a 81 yr old passenger at a unmanned excursion stop. He had to walk 2 miles to highway and call 911 for help. Heating system did not work. ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

