"#110 had a TV that was not connected & no DVD player (I did bring DVD along) and once i plugged in with my own extension cord only 2 channels came in ESPN & CNN.Per advertisement each cabin will have cable TV & DVD player...."
1-10 of 83 American West (formerly Queen of the West) Cruise Reviews
We embarked from Clarkston,Wa. and went on the optional full day Hells Canyon Jet Boat adventure the day before. I highly recommend this add-on.
This is our second ACL cruise, and they don't disappoint. We were very pleased with every aspect of our cruise- the service, cuisine, entertainment, ship's layout, cleanliness, information, and the excursions offered. In addition to the included ...
We cruised on the Columbia and Snake Rivers with American Cruise Line. Cabin was small but adequate. Food was good. Open bar and appetizers in the late afternoon all included. Open bar all evening, too. Wine, beer, and soft drinks served at lunch and dinner.
Outstanding service as we were treated like old friends. Best I’ve ever had!
Best parts were interesting activities and ...
Crew was fabulous! Food was good & if it was served piping hot it would have been much better. Activities & entertainment were okay. It was very peaceful and laid back. The American West is an old worn vessel and although she is kept very clean there is no way to disguise her fatigue. Specifically cabin 110 is the absolute armpit of the entire boat. As an "accessible" cabin it was very cramped. ...
Everything was great, except for the stateroom . It was the worst we have ever had in my 50 plus years of cruising.They need to retire this 29 year boat. The brochure claims modern design features and amenities. Recently renovated- No phone in room, TV is analog with 5 stations, wires hanging off wall, had to request extension card to have hight stand light and bathroom is the a step up affair. ...
I have been on a few cruises on big ships but the experience of being on a small ship was the absolute best. It was only a 4-day cruise but it was long enough to get to know the crew a little bit. I was met with a smile at every turn.
The food was fantastic. The wait staff made every effort to make sure all our needs were met, from no onions on things for me, to smaller portions for my ...
I had never been to the northwest of the USA and wanted to see what it was like.
I enjoyed the trip very much. Lots of good food and the staff was friendly.
The wine tasting place, Evoke, was terrible. The wine was not very good and
the person pouring did a bad job.
Dave the cruise director was great as was Cam the excursion director.
The entertainment was very good with the local ...
This cruise was really amazing, the staff was very friendly and always there to help with anything or answer any questions you have. The cabin was spacious and clean. The beds are very comfortable and we slept great every night. We just can't wait to go on our next adventure with them. The excursions were fun and there was lots of information given about all the spots we stopped at. The busses you ...
America West is one of the last authentic paddlewheel ships you can experience. We sailed on this cute little piece of nostalgia in July 2022. She had apparently just undergone a beautiful renovation of her interior. Now she has the same bright and modern decor as ACL's newer ships. The Columbia/Snake River is a beautiful itinerary and the Lewis & Clark themed cruise was a piece of history ...
Currently sailing on the recently refurbished American West. Saw previous negative reviews and was hesitant, but cruise line said it was being fully refurbished. It is lovely! Definitely has the charm of an old-fashioned paddle wheel boat. Carpets, furnishings, furniture, linens, shower curtain… are all very nice. Exceeded our expectations! All staff members have gone above and beyond to meet any ...
No wi Fi
No TV
Exposed passengers to grave danger on Bus excursion to Mt St Helen. Stuck in snow and had to back down mountain. bus was dangerously close to guard rail (12") to going over mountain and a several thousand foot clear drop.
Left a 81 yr old passenger at a unmanned excursion stop. He had to walk 2 miles to highway and call 911 for help.
Heating system did not work. ship ...